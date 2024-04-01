Why patients still struggle to receive a medical cannabis prescription

Medical cannabis (Credit: Inna Dodor / Alamy Stock Photo)

Medical cannabis was legalized in 2018, but patients still struggle to get a prescription. Sophie Church questions whether a Labor government would make access simpler

When Hannah Deacon's son Alfie Dingley was born, he seemed healthy. But when he was eight months old, he started having seizures and was taken to hospital while doctors tried to find a suitable treatment. The steroids were found to stop Alfie's seizures, but only for three or four days at a time. By the time he was five, he was hospitalized every week.

Alfie was later diagnosed with PCDH19 epilepsy. Usually found in girls, Alfie is now one of nine boys in the world with the condition.

“I was hoping the doctor would call me miracle and say, 'Oh, we found out what's wrong with him and this is what we're doing,'” Deacon told The House today. “And in reality, it was completely the opposite. The doctor said, “Well, we found out what's wrong with him. there is no treatment. There is no research because it is so rare. There is nothing we can do to help you.

He pledges to introduce it if Labor wins the election.

It was at this point that Deacon began investigating medical cannabis, which has been proven to reduce seizures in children living outside the UK. The family moved to Holland where it was legal, and after six weeks of using medical cannabis, Alfie went 17 days without seizures. “From there, things just got better and better,” Deacon says.

However, after returning to the UK, Deacon Hospital refused to issue Alfie a license for the drug. After months of campaigning, then-Health Secretary Sajid Javid intervened to grant Deacon a special license to access medical cannabis for his son.

In 2018, medical cannabis was legalized in the United Kingdom. But since the law change, only three children have been prescribed medical cannabis by the NHS. Instead, parents raise thousands of pounds a month to be able to afford private treatment. Today, MPs from all parties, who have seen the benefits of medical cannabis for their constituents, are demanding answers.

Jeremy Wright, Conservative MP for Kenilworth and Southam – Alfie and his mother's constituency – was instrumental in bringing the Home Office and Department of Health together to grant the license to Alfie. For him, the legalization of medical cannabis demonstrates the courage of the government. But since then, the medical profession has failed to take over.

“I don't blame the government for this, although I think it's a shame that NHS professionals and professional bodies have dragged their feet somewhat,” says Wright. He said medical advice should have adapted “more quickly” to the change in law – and this “may not have happened correctly yet”.

“Medical processes have not changed to make doctors feel more comfortable prescribing this type of medication,” adds the MP. “Anyway, you can understand why doctors are hesitant to prescribe drugs. They are even more hesitant when the title contains the word “cannabis”.

The NHS routinely prescribes morphine, which belongs to the same family as heroin, he points out. “They are different things, and we should be able to understand the concept that medical cannabis and recreational cannabis are different.”

Cannabis is an incredibly complex plant, with over 400 phytocannabanoids having different effects. While clinical trials would reassure healthcare professionals that the drug is safe to prescribe, the ongoing battle to decide which trials would be appropriate is blocking prescriptions.

“We always wanted trials that weren't blind,” says Tonia Antoniazzi, Labor MP for Gower and chair of the all-party parliamentary group on prescription medical cannabis. “We can't stop children taking the drug and find out they received a placebo, because that would be too dangerous. »

Wright explains: “What would be unacceptable is to say to a young boy like Alfie: 'Well, look at the results of this drug, it's been great, but just to make sure it works as intended, we let's take you off and take some off, let other people continue to take it and see if there's a difference. This, I think, is extremely problematic.

While exasperated MPs believe observational trials would be satisfactory – in which they could point to someone like Alfie to prove the effectiveness of medical cannabis – the health industry has stressed that only randomized controlled trials would be sufficient .

Experts say randomized controlled trials are essential for the National Institute for Care Excellence (NICE) to prove the cost-effectiveness of medical cannabis in the NHS. The NHS is still scarred by its role in the thalidomide scandal, adds Ronnie Cowan, Scottish National Party MP for Inverclyde and vice-president of the APPG: “It is still fresh in the mind of the healthcare professional : it is necessary to test. and test and test and test.

However, no new randomized controlled trials have been conducted in the UK since NICE revised the medical cannabis guidelines in 2020.

“I think there's a problem with the desperation of pursuing a randomized controlled trial over any other type,” Wright says. “There may be doctors who think: I would really like to prescribe this,” Wright says, “but then [they] look at the guidelines of [their] professional association, and she says, “oh, I’m not sure.” And that puts them off. »

“The other person who I think deserves huge credit in Alfie's case is his GP, who was willing to stick his neck out and say: 'I know people tell me I'm not supposed to do that, but I'm convinced it's the best solution. It’s the right thing to do,” he adds.

Investments from pharmaceutical companies would make medical cannabis more readily available to those who desperately seek it. Even if medical authorities procrastinate, this constitutes a risky investment for business.

“There are challenges related to the fact that medical cannabis being a plant makes it more difficult for them to get a return on investment if they invested in these trials,” explains Simon Erridge, director of research at the private clinic of Curaleaf medical cannabis. “If there was a particular wording that seemed promising, they would certainly have more incentive to get involved.” »

Others say our NHS, shrouded in red tape, is preventing medical cannabis from reaching patients, with GPs struggling to source highly personalized medical cannabis treatments.

“They have to submit an Individual Funding Request (IFR) to get the funding because that’s the only way to do it. And IFRs are like hen’s teeth,” says Antoniazzi.

However, with the law changing in 2018, some say the government has not done enough to push medical organizations to make it easier for doctors to prescribe medical cannabis.

“The government has ingrained this idea that – and this is the point of view of health professionals – we say to health professionals, to their regulatory bodies and to the people who authorize products: it's up to you to decide. We are politicians. What do we know?” Cowan said.

For Antoniazzi, the government has procrastinated on the issue. “Why are we still waiting for trials? First they blame Brexit, then Covid – what do we expect now? I know what we are waiting for now. We are now waiting for new elections,” she says.

“The government has too much on its plate right now as we head into the election year. Completing this project is not one of their priorities,” adds Jim Shannon, Democratic Unionist Party MP for Strangford.

While this may be true, there are signs that Labor is sensitive to this issue. “I spoke to Wes Streeting before Health asked about medical cannabis, and he pledged to introduce it if Labor won the election,” Shannon said. “I feel like what Wes is telling me is completely true. He wants to introduce it into law next time.”

However, a source close to Streeting fervently denied that Labor was making such a commitment.

However, Antoniazzi suggests that a “solution” would be to create a body to conduct more research on the cannabis plant, similar to the Netherlands' Medical Cannabis Office.

“I've had conversations with Wes about [medical cannabis]and he met with people to have these conversations,” says Antoniazzi.

“It's a question of when we get there, so I'm really looking forward to working with our front bench and being able to see what they can do. We can't ignore the benefits of medical cannabis. I believe we we have the right people in the right place, and I will continue to push on the door to make sure we get there.

