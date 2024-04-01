Prime Minister | You've only seen the trailer: Narendra Modi talks about Ram Temple, Article 370





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said what the country had seen in the last 10 years under his leadership was just a trailer and stressed on his pet themes of Ram temple, Article 370 and the triple instant. Talaq. Addressing an election rally in Meerut, Modi said: You have only seen the trailer in the last 10 years of my rule, but we need to move forward in the years to come. I am already ready to report to you in 2029. People said that building the Ram temple (in Ayodhya) would be impossible. But you saw that not only the temple was built, Ram Lalla also played Holi in Awadh this year, the same way Holi is played in Mathura, he said. People thought that a law against triple instant Talaq This would not be possible, but we implemented it and saved the lives of thousands of Muslim women, Modi added. People also thought that Article 370 would never be removed, but we did it and Jammu and Kashmir is developing today. The Prime Minister also spoke about Katchatheevu, the 163-acre uninhabited island administered by Sri Lanka. A new congressional game has emerged. There is an island called Katchatheevu near Tamil Nadu. The Congress government had, in the past, declared that our own country was not ours. As a result, our fishermen are now arrested there. The Congress partner DMK remains silent on this issue. Can you trust Congress, which has agreed to take away some of our own land? he asked the assembled. He did not name Sri Lanka. Modi had written about X a few hours before arriving in Meerut: Revealing and surprising! New facts reveal how Congress surrendered Katchatheevu. Modi added: This has angered all Indians and reaffirmed in people's minds that we can never trust the Congress! Weakening the unity, integrity and interests of India has been the way the Congress has worked for the past 75 years and counting. Although the prime minister remained silent on the now-removed electoral bonds, he claimed he was fighting corruption. The situation is such that corrupt leaders are in jail and even the Supreme Court has refused to grant them bail, he said without mentioning names. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is in jail in a corruption case linked to a now-abandoned alcohol policy. Modi said the Lok Sabha polls this time were not about electing MPs but about making India the world's third largest economy. He said he would soon eliminate poverty from the country.

