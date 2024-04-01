Politics
Elections fail for Erdogan as opposition retains cities, makes big gains
Turkey's main opposition party retained its control over key cities and made huge gains elsewhere in Sunday's local elections, preliminary results showed.
The result was a major upheaval for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who had aimed to regain control of these urban areas.
With nearly 60% of the ballots counted, outgoing mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, of the Republican People's Party (CHP), was in the lead in Istanbul, Turkey's largest city and economic hub, according to public television channel TRT.
Mansur Yavas, the mayor of the capital Ankara, retained his seat by a wide margin, the results showed.
The CHP is leading in 36 of Turkey's 81 provinces, according to results reported by TRT.
The vote was seen as a barometer of the popularity of President Erdogan, who was seeking to regain control of key urban areas he lost to the opposition in elections five years ago.
The CHP's victory in Ankara and Istanbul in 2019 shattered Mr. Erdogan's aura of invincibility.
The 70-year-old Turkish president's main battleground was Istanbul, a city of 16 million where he was born and raised and where he began his political career as mayor in 1994.
The result gave a boost to the opposition, divided and demoralized after a defeat by Mr. Erdogan and his ruling party, the Islamic-oriented Justice and Development Party (AKP), in the elections. presidential and parliamentary elections last year.
“Voters have decided to establish a new political order in Turkey,” CHP leader Ozgur Ozel told a crowd of cheering supporters.
“Today, voters decided to change the situation in Turkey for 22 years and open the door to a new political climate in our country.”
A large crowd gathered outside Ankara City Hall to celebrate Mr. Yavas' victory. “Ankara is proud of you,” the supporters chanted.
Sinan Ulgen, director of the Istanbul-based think tank Edam, said “this surprising result” was because voters wanted to punish the ruling party for “the depth of economic malaise.”
Skyrocketing inflation has left many Turkish households struggling to afford basic goods.
AKP supporters chose to stay away from polling stations or vote for other parties, Ulgen said.
“The turnout was relatively low compared to previous elections,” he said.
“There were shifts between parties in voting, which did not happen in national elections due to stronger ideological attachments. This time, economics took precedence over identity.”
Around 61 million people, including more than 1 million new voters, were eligible to vote for all metropolitan municipalities, city and district mayors as well as ward administrations.
The turnout rate was around 76%, according to the state-run Anadolu agency, compared to 87% last year.
Analysts say a strong performance by Mr Erdogan's party would have strengthened his resolve to usher in a new constitution – one that would reflect his conservative values and allow him to govern beyond 2028, when his current term ends .
Mr Erdogan, who has presided over Turkey for more than two decades – serving as prime minister since 2003 and president since 2014 – is pushing for a new constitution that would put family values at the forefront.
Some 594,000 security officers were on duty across the country to ensure the vote went smoothly.
However, one person was killed and 11 others injured in the city of Diyarbakir, where a conflict over the election of a district administrator escalated, state-run Anadolu Agency reported.
