Imran will be released soon, says Gohar – Journal





PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali on Sunday claimed that their party founder Imran Khan was incarcerated on false charges and asserted that he would be released soon after the concluding legal appeals against his cases.

Addressing a public gathering, he said the independence of the judiciary was necessary for the rule of law in the country. He claimed that Imran Khan would soon be released from jail as all false cases registered against him would be completed.

The rally was organized on the instructions of Imran Khan to protest the registration of cases against him, his wife Bushra Bibi and PTI chief Murad Saeed.

The rally was also aimed at showing solidarity with six judges of the Islamabad High Court, who recently wrote a letter to the Supreme Judicial Council to investigate what they call the interference of intelligence agencies in judicial matters.

He declares that the accusations against the party's founder are false; PTI holds rally in Peshawar to show solidarity with IHC judges

PTI General Secretary MP Umer Ayub, MP Ali Mohammad Khan, MP Sher Afzal Marwat, MP Sher Ali Arbab and Azam Swati also attended the rally.

PTI workers from different districts gathered in front of Peshawar Press Club and marched on Sher Shah Suri Road. The procession turned into a rally when it reached the Peshawar High Court building where PTI leaders addressed it.

The accused workers chanted slogans demanding the government to release their leader Imran Khan as soon as possible. They also held portraits of Imran Khan.

Gohar Ali said those who planned to erase Imran Khan's name from Pakistani politics were wrong. This was their misconception as a large number of workers gathered at the call of their leader (Imran Khan) despite fasting, he added.

Imran Khan is not only the founder of PTI, but he is the name and sign of an ideology, he said. Before the general elections, he said Imran Khan had asked him to allot tickets to party workers.

Addressing the gathering, Umer Ayub demanded the government to immediately release the PTI workers, who were being held by military and political prisoners.

He also asked the authorities to return the stolen mandate to the PTI and hand over the Prime Minister's seat to Imran Khan.

MP Sher Ali Arbab, who is also PTI president of Peshawar district, said that judges of lower courts and higher courts were respectable as they provided justice to people. He said their party would stand with judges against anyone who interferes in court matters.

He paid rich tributes to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for their continued support to the PTI, especially after the May 9 protests.

MP Sher Afzal Marwat said that a group occupied Pakistan, stole the mandate of the people and snatched the independence of the judiciary for their personal benefits. This group also put Imran Khan behind bars, he added.

The occupying group has also violated basic human rights in the country. The PTI would be like a rock for the independence of the judiciary in the country. People's resistance must be faced before attacking the justice system, he said. He added that they would not allow any interference in the justice system.

For the first time in the history of Pakistan, the judges dared to show the reality to the people. The names of these judges will be etched in history with golden words, Mr. Marwat said.

He asked the Supreme Court of Pakistan to set up a commission of three senior judges to investigate the allegations made by six judges of the Islamabad High Court.

Published in Dawn, April 1, 2024

