PM Modi to address ceremony in Mumbai on April 1 commemorating 90 years of RBI





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Mumbai on Monday, April 1, 2024, where he will deliver a speech at the ceremony commemorating 90 years of Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ).

PM Modi is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also be present at the event in Mumbai, where she is also expected to address the audience. The keynote address will be delivered by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Established in 1935, the RBI functions as the country's central bank, following the recommendations of the Hilton Young Commission and governed by the Reserve Bank of India Act of 1934.

Its main responsibilities include regulating the issuance of banknotes, maintaining reserves to ensure monetary stability, and managing the country's credit and monetary system.

Initially serving as controller of the currency and the Imperial Bank of India, the RBI oversaw government accounts and public debt, establishing branches in major Indian cities.

After the partition of India and the independence of Burma, the RBI remained the central bank of Burma until 1947 and of Pakistan until 1948.

The RBI played a central role in India's growth, particularly in the agricultural sector, and facilitated the creation of crucial financial institutions such as the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation of India and the Bank of India. industrial development of India.

In recent years, amid liberalization, the RBI's focus has shifted towards core central banking functions, including formulation of monetary policy, supervision and regulation of banks, monitoring of the payment system and promoting the development of financial markets.

