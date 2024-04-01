Politics
China prioritized security over economic growth
The United States should adopt policies that make clear that it expects material progress from China within a framework of cooperation and that it will support any resolution of cross-Strait relations agreed to peacefully by the people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait. .
Eventually, the United States and China will have to adjust their policies toward mutual accommodation, but this could happen in the distant future and impose high costs on both countries in the meantime.
Each time this new day arrives, it will involve three parallel developments. First, China accepts that the United States remains in Asia. Second, the United States accepts that China's internal governance is a national choice of Chinese citizens and not a goal of change by the United States. Third, both countries decide that cooperation to address global challenges is more important than either using the other to justify costly, contested, or expedient policies.
The prospects for such a meeting of the minds are dim. Leaders of both countries are bolstering their domestic support by portraying the other as an existential threat. China made a mistake by aligning itself with the world's worst actors, from Russia to North Korea to Iran, while the United States made a mistake by pushing Beijing further into the Wrong direction.
Since at least the 19th century, China has pursued national security and economic modernization through selective engagement with the West, seeking to acquire technologies that would strengthen China without endangering the domestic system its elites were determined to preserve .
China's two goals of economic modernization and internal stability are inextricably linked, but circumstances and the calculations of leaders alter the weight given to each goal.
Over the centuries, China's policy options have coalesced into a single set of two comprehensive policies. The historically dominant political ensemble prioritizes national security and the regime over economic growth and is deeply wary of outside interference. In such phases, China imposes more restrictions on foreign trade, investments, civil society and religion. This goes hand in hand with strongman rule and ideological indoctrination.
This is the China we face today.
In periods when internal stability appears more assured and the West is seen as a positive force in economic modernization, China prioritizes gains to be made through interdependence and openness. Former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping embodied this second set of policies, and President Xi Jinping adheres to the first.
Until better days come, U.S. strategy must keep the door open to China's second policy agenda, while limiting the damage caused by the first policy agenda to core U.S. interests. The biggest step the United States could take to constructively influence Chinese behavior is to get its own governance and economy in order.
Speaking loudly, while carrying a small stick, is provocative.
The United States must avoid setting its strategic goals in a way that implies that it is trying to keep China eternally weak and isolated, or that regime change is the U.S. goal written in invisible ink.
Statements by officials such as Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Ely Ratner, suggesting that even peaceful cross-Strait reunification is unacceptable to Washington, undermine the foundations of the normalization achieved in 1979 .
Washington should reaffirm its long-standing position that the use of force across the Taiwan Strait is unacceptable, that the United States is not opposed to peaceful reunification, and that U.S.-Taiwan ties are not officials. One Taiwan, one China is not American policy. Washington must stop nibbling at the boundaries of the one-China policy.
The Xi regime acts as much out of insecurity as out of force. He also operates from the belief that the United States is overwhelmed internationally and divided internally. The way forward for Washington, particularly in this presidential election year, is to make clear that U.S. foreign policy goals are not antithetical to the legitimate aspirations of the Chinese people.
For its part, Beijing must realize that it made a mistake in choosing Russia, Iran and North Korea over the countries that fueled its rise over four decades of engagement. Beijing must return to a policy of reassurance rather than a policy of show of force.
David Lampton is Professor Emeritus of Chinese Studies at Johns Hopkins University and Thomas Fingar is a Shorenstein Fellow at Stanford University and former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Intelligence and Research. This article is part of a series of East Asia Forum at the Crawford School of Public Policy at the ANU College of Asia and the Pacific.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.afr.com/world/asia/china-has-prioritised-security-over-economic-growth-20240401-p5fgfw
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pakistan: 14-year prison sentence imposed on Imran Khan and his wife in Toshakhana corruption case suspended by court – News
- China prioritized security over economic growth
- PM Modi to address ceremony in Mumbai on April 1 commemorating 90 years of RBI
- Bad Bunny, Chuck D and Wanda Sykes headline April entertainment in DC area
- The different forms of modesty in Mindanao fashion
- Nutanix stock is up 29% year-to-date as company gains momentum
- International teaching jobs close this week
- Trump and Biden deliver diametrically opposed Easter messages
- American Idol: Judges Make Biggest Cut Ever During Hollywood Week (RECAP) | Entertainment
- No. 12 Buckeyes eliminated Rutgers, 4-0
- Quantum computing powered by electromagnetic ion trap innovation
- News – In conversation with Hideo Ohno