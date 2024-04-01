China prioritized security over economic growth

The United States should adopt policies that make clear that it expects material progress from China within a framework of cooperation and that it will support any resolution of cross-Strait relations agreed to peacefully by the people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait. .

Taiwanese soldiers take part in military exercises in New Taipei City. Washington should reaffirm its long-standing position that the use of force across the Taiwan Strait is unacceptable. Bloomberg

Eventually, the United States and China will have to adjust their policies toward mutual accommodation, but this could happen in the distant future and impose high costs on both countries in the meantime.

Each time this new day arrives, it will involve three parallel developments. First, China accepts that the United States remains in Asia. Second, the United States accepts that China's internal governance is a national choice of Chinese citizens and not a goal of change by the United States. Third, both countries decide that cooperation to address global challenges is more important than either using the other to justify costly, contested, or expedient policies.

The prospects for such a meeting of the minds are dim. Leaders of both countries are bolstering their domestic support by portraying the other as an existential threat. China made a mistake by aligning itself with the world's worst actors, from Russia to North Korea to Iran, while the United States made a mistake by pushing Beijing further into the Wrong direction.

Since at least the 19th century, China has pursued national security and economic modernization through selective engagement with the West, seeking to acquire technologies that would strengthen China without endangering the domestic system its elites were determined to preserve .

China's two goals of economic modernization and internal stability are inextricably linked, but circumstances and the calculations of leaders alter the weight given to each goal.

Over the centuries, China's policy options have coalesced into a single set of two comprehensive policies. The historically dominant political ensemble prioritizes national security and the regime over economic growth and is deeply wary of outside interference. In such phases, China imposes more restrictions on foreign trade, investments, civil society and religion. This goes hand in hand with strongman rule and ideological indoctrination.

This is the China we face today.

In periods when internal stability appears more assured and the West is seen as a positive force in economic modernization, China prioritizes gains to be made through interdependence and openness. Former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping embodied this second set of policies, and President Xi Jinping adheres to the first.

Until better days come, U.S. strategy must keep the door open to China's second policy agenda, while limiting the damage caused by the first policy agenda to core U.S. interests. The biggest step the United States could take to constructively influence Chinese behavior is to get its own governance and economy in order.

Speaking loudly, while carrying a small stick, is provocative.

The United States must avoid setting its strategic goals in a way that implies that it is trying to keep China eternally weak and isolated, or that regime change is the U.S. goal written in invisible ink.

Statements by officials such as Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Ely Ratner, suggesting that even peaceful cross-Strait reunification is unacceptable to Washington, undermine the foundations of the normalization achieved in 1979 .

Washington should reaffirm its long-standing position that the use of force across the Taiwan Strait is unacceptable, that the United States is not opposed to peaceful reunification, and that U.S.-Taiwan ties are not officials. One Taiwan, one China is not American policy. Washington must stop nibbling at the boundaries of the one-China policy.

The Xi regime acts as much out of insecurity as out of force. He also operates from the belief that the United States is overwhelmed internationally and divided internally. The way forward for Washington, particularly in this presidential election year, is to make clear that U.S. foreign policy goals are not antithetical to the legitimate aspirations of the Chinese people.

For its part, Beijing must realize that it made a mistake in choosing Russia, Iran and North Korea over the countries that fueled its rise over four decades of engagement. Beijing must return to a policy of reassurance rather than a policy of show of force.

David Lampton is Professor Emeritus of Chinese Studies at Johns Hopkins University and Thomas Fingar is a Shorenstein Fellow at Stanford University and former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Intelligence and Research. This article is part of a series of East Asia Forum at the Crawford School of Public Policy at the ANU College of Asia and the Pacific.