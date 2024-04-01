Palace response when Jokowi and a number of ministers were mentioned during the MP's hearing





Presidential Chief of Staff (KSP) Moeldoko. Photo: MI.

Jakarta: State Palace would monitor proceedings 2024 electoral conflict. This was conveyed by the Chief of Presidential Staff (KSP) Moeldoko in response to the name President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and a number of ministers were mentioned during the trial. “We are monitoring the trial,” said Moeldoko at the Bina Graha Building, Presidential Palace Complex, Jakarta, Monday, April 1, 2024. However, Moeldoko did not respond directly to the proposal submitted by Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar (AMEN) and Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD (Ganjar Mahfud) who asked the Constitutional Court (MK) to summon a number of ministers. All parties are requested to follow the process conference which is happening. “Yes, we will follow,” he said. Previously, AMIN and Ganjar-Mahfud jointly requested the Constitutional Court to present Minister of Social Affairs Tri Rismaharini, Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani, Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto and several other Jokowi aides. The brief was submitted regarding the politicization of social assistance during the 2024 election campaign. Experts from the presidential office, Ali Mochtar Ngabalin, admitted to being surprised by the arguments presented by AMIN and Ganjar-Mahfud. According to him, the PHPU conflict has no connection with the alleged politicization of social assistance (bansos) for the victory of couple number 2 Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka. “In another case, if he wants a case (welfare). If he wants a case in another case, it is not an election dispute. What does welfare have to do with with electoral disputes? How come the Constitutional Court talks about social assistance?” Ali explained. According to Ngabalin, AMIN and Ganjar-Mahfud should focus on the election results. So don't let the 2024 electoral conflict turn into other problems. “This is why the Constitutional Court is an institution whose decisions are taken final and binding (final and binding). So it’s good that he’s not spreading things,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.metrotvnews.com/read/bJECajDz-respons-istana-saat-jokowi-dan-sejumlah-menteri-disebut-sebut-di-sidang-mk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

