Politics
Turkish opposition party deals Erdogan a blow in local elections
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday acknowledged his defeat in the country's local elections, saying the vote was a “turning point” for his party after two decades in power.
Partial results from across the country of 85 million showed major gains for the Republican People's Party (CHP) at the expense of Erdogan's Justice and Development Party (AKP).
Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, of the opposition, claimed re-election with almost all the polls open, telling a euphoric crowd of his supporters: “Tomorrow is a new day of spring for our country.”
The final results are expected to be released by the country's electoral commission on Monday.
Erdogan, 70, had launched an all-out personal campaign to reconquer Istanbul, the economic powerhouse of which he was once mayor. Rampant inflation and an economic crisis, however, have shaken confidence in the ruling party.
Large crowds filled the square outside the opposition party headquarters in Istanbul, waving Turkish flags and lighting torches to celebrate the result.
After casting his vote, Imamoglu emerged to applause and chants of “Everything will be fine,” the slogan he used when he first took over as mayor from the AKP in 2019.
The 52-year-old is increasingly seen as the biggest rival to Erdogan's AKP as the upcoming 2028 presidential election approaches.
In Ankara, Mayor Mansur Yavas – also of the CHP – claimed victory in front of large crowds of supporters, declaring “the elections are over, we will continue to serve Ankara”.
“Those who have been ignored have sent a clear message to those who run this country,” he added.
Yavas led with 58.6 percent of the vote to 33.5 percent for his opponent AKP, with 46.4 percent of the ballot boxes open.
Opposition supporters celebrated the victory in Izmir, Turkey's third-largest city, as well as Antalya in the south of the country.
Some AKP stronghold cities were at risk of being lost, depending on the results.
“The voters chose to change the face of Turkey,” said CHP President Ozgur Ozel when the results were announced.
“They want to open the door to a new political climate in our country.”
“Respect the decision”
Erdogan acknowledged the electoral setback in a speech to supporters at his party headquarters.
“Unfortunately, we did not get the results we wanted,” he told a subdued crowd.
“We will of course respect the decision of the nation. We will avoid being stubborn, acting against the national will and questioning the power of the nation,” he added.
Erdogan has been president since 2014 and won another term in May last year. He called Istanbul a national “treasure” when launching his campaign to retake the city.
But while he dominated the campaign, his personal role did little to overcome widespread concerns about the country's economy.
“Everyone is worried about everyday life,” said Guler Kaya, a 43-year-old Istanbul resident, as she cast her vote.
“The crisis is engulfing the middle class. We have had to change all our habits,” she said. “If Erdogan wins, the situation will be even worse.”
Although opposition parties were divided ahead of the vote, analysts predicted a turbulent political future for the AKP and its allies.
Berk Esen, an academic at Sabanci University, said the CHP had suffered “the biggest electoral defeat of Erdogan's career.”
“Despite an uneven playing field, government candidates lost even in conservative strongholds. These are the CHP's best results since the 1977 elections,” Esen said on his social media account.
Unrest in the southeast
“Whoever wins Istanbul will win Turkey,” recalled Erdogan, a pollster at Konda Research and Consultancy.
The election came as the country was reeling from a 67 percent inflation rate and after seeing the pound lira rise from 19 to the dollar to 32 to the dollar in a year.
Clashes were reported in the southeast of Turkey, with a Kurdish majority, leaving one dead and 12 injured, a local official told AFP.
The pro-Kurdish DEM party said it had identified irregularities “in almost all Kurdish provinces”, notably through suspicious cases of proxy voting.
French observers were refused access to a polling station in the region, according to the MLSA lawyers' association.
Around 61 million people were eligible to vote for mayors of Turkey's 81 provinces, as well as members of provincial councils and other local officials.
(AFP)
