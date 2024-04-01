China and the shared destiny of humanity





A global community with a shared future is at the heart of Chinese President Xi Jinping's ideas and vision for the world. Over the past half-decade, the philosophical concept of a global community with a shared future, as proposed by Xi, has gained prominence in international diplomacy and in the debate for global peace and harmony. The concept was first proposed in January 2017, when Xi Jinping delivered a speech titled Working Together to Build a Community with a Shared Future for Humanity at the United Nations Office in Geneva. Since then, the quest for a global community with a shared future for humanity has remained a major topic in diplomatic circles. This is because the world needs peace to progress. Recognizing our common humanity can go a long way toward fostering global harmony, fairness, equity, and justice. In the face of global turbulence, warmongering and numerous challenges to human society, it is necessary for world leaders to adopt rational thinking to protect and preserve global peace and harmony. Leaders and people of all countries should become more aware and participate more in the advancement and construction of a community with a shared future for mankind. The world belongs to all of us. We are all interconnected. As President Xi pointed out in a speech at the CPC World Political Party Conference in March 2023, where he also proposed the global civilization initiative, the world is like a more beautiful and colorful garden when we work together in a common aspiration for peace and harmony. : A single flower does not make spring, while a hundred flowers in full bloom bring spring to the garden. As the future of all countries is closely linked, tolerance, coexistence, exchanges and mutual learning among different civilizations play an irreplaceable role in advancing the modernization process of humanity and making the garden of civilizations flourish. global. Here I want to propose the Global Civilization Initiative. This initiative is based on mutual and win-win collaboration. Exchanges and cooperation between people, building a global network of dialogue and cooperation between civilizations, enriching the content of exchanges and expanding avenues of cooperation for the benefit of humanity constitute a goal major player in China. China seeks to be different and has always advocated international fairness and justice, global peace and stability. China, according to Xi, will neither follow the ancient path of colonization and plunder, nor the tortuous path taken by some countries to seek hegemony once they become strong. What China pursues is the righteous path of peaceful development. We seek to resolve differences through dialogue and resolve differences through cooperation. We strongly oppose hegemony and power politics in all their forms. We advocate solidarity and a win-win mentality in managing complex and interrelated security challenges in order to establish a fair and equitable security architecture, built and shared by all. The world does not need a new Cold War. The practice of stoking division and confrontation in the name of democracy is itself a violation of the spirit of democracy. He will not receive any support. What this brings is only endless evil. A modernized China will strengthen the force for world peace and international justice. No matter what level of development China reaches, it will never seek hegemony or expansion. Obviously, China has chosen the path of peaceful growth and held itself accountable to the scrutiny of the international community so that the people better understand the common aspiration cherished by mankind. It is not about a hegemonic power but about humanity and the future of the global community and about passing the torch of peace from generation to generation, supporting development and making civilization prosper: c This is what people of all countries aspire to. This is also the responsibility that the statesmen of our generation must assume: building a community with a shared future for humanity and achieving shared, win-win development. Dr. Austin Maho, International Affairs Analyst, can be contacted at[email protected]

