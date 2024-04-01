Rahul Gandhi's big accusation against PM Modi: 'Engaged in match-fixing in Lok Sabha elections'





Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday leveled a strong accusation against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the Prime Minister was engaged in “match-fixing” in the upcoming general elections. He also said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren were put behind bars to allegedly ensure that the opposition would not be able to contest the Lok elections Sabha on an equal footing. “You want an opposition that is incapable of fighting elections and that is why you have placed your own people in the Election Commission, put two chief ministers (Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren) in jail, frozen party bank accounts of Congress and put pressure on the judiciary,” Gandhi said at the INDIA bloc rally held at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. Gandhi also claimed that the Prime Minister would have placed his own aides in the Election Commission. Further explaining his views, the Gandhi descendant said, “When umpires are under pressure, players are bought and captains are threatened to win matches, it is called a match. – cricket stuff. We have Lok Sabha polls ahead of us; the arbitrators were chosen by Prime Minister Modi. Two players from our team were arrested before the match,” Gandhi said. He added that these are not ordinary elections but elections aimed at saving democracy and the Constitution of the country. He also accused the ruling party of trying to financially handicap the opposition in the run-up to the general elections. “What kind of elections are these… where leaders are threatened. governments are toppled and chief ministers are put in jail. This is an attempt at match-fixing, which Narendra Modi is doing this in collaboration with a few industrialists in the country,” Gandhi said. “We have to campaign, send workers to the states, put up posters, but all our bank accounts have been closed. What kind of election is this?” he said. Taking shots at the Prime Minister's clarion call of “Abki baar 400 paar”, Gandhi said the saffron party could not win even 180 seats without rigging the EVMs. “Their slogan of surpassing 400, without EVM, without match-fixing, will not exceed 180,” he stressed.

