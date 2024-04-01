Reviews | Why civil cases were more successful against Donald Trump





To understand why the civil system has been so successful against Mr. Trump, it is important to understand some of the differences between civil justice and criminal justice. Civil actions have a lower standard of proof than criminal actions. In the civil fraud case, Judge Arthur Engoron applied the preponderance of the evidence standard, which required the attorney general to prove that it was more likely than not that Mr. Trump committed fraud. (Criminal cases require a jury to decide beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant committed a crime, a much higher standard.) As a result, it is much easier for those pursuing Mr. Trump to face a civil court to obtain favorable judgments.

These judgments can and are already helping to curb Mr. Trump's behavior. Since Judge Engoron's ruling in the civil fraud case, the Trump Organization's watchdog, former federal judge Barbara Jones, has already identified deficiencies in the company's financial reporting. After the jury's second verdict in Ms. Carroll's favor, Mr. Trump did not immediately begin attacking her again, as he had done in the past. (He remained relatively silent about it for several weeks, before lashing out again in March.)

A return to the White House will not protect Mr. Trump from the consequences of a civil trial. As president, he could order his attorney general to dismiss federal criminal charges against him or even attempt to pardon himself if he is convicted. It also cannot handle civil cases, which can even be brought against presidents. (In Clinton v. Jones, the Supreme Court ruled that a sitting president has no immunity from civil suits for acts done before taking office and unrelated to his office. And no more late in December, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals made clear that even though the challenged acts took place during his presidency, when the president acts in an unofficial and private capacity, he is subject to civil liability as any private citizen.)

It could also be difficult for Mr. Trump to avoid the harshest sanctions in a civil case. To appeal the two recent civil judgments, Mr. Trump must raise hundreds of millions of dollars in cash or obtain a bond from an outside company. Although he successfully posted $91.6 million bail in the Carroll case, he initially encountered what his lawyers described as insurmountable difficulties in securing the half-billion-dollar bond. dollars he was originally ordered to deposit in the civil fraud case. An appeals court order last week reduced that bond to $175 million, but if Mr. Trump can't post that bond, Ms. James can begin enforcing her judgment by seizing her beloved real estate. or by freezing their bank accounts. And while it appears he will be able to post the reduced bail, the damage to his cash flow and liquidity poses a significant threat and limitation to his ongoing business operations.

Plus, through civil lawsuits, we may one day learn more about the inner workings of the Trump empire. Civil cases allow for broader discovery than criminal cases. Ms. James, for example, was able to investigate Mr. Trump's businesses for nearly three years before filing suit. And in the Carroll cases, Mr. Trump had to appear for depositions, an experience he did not appear to enjoy, according to Ms. Carroll's lawyer. There is no equivalent pretrial procedure in the criminal context, where defendants enjoy greater protections, including the Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination.

