MSNBC Host Nicolle Wallace Loses Her Cool On-Air, Angrily Launches Her Script Over Reports About Donald Trump We Need To Change





During her live show Friday, MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace angrily tossed her storyline aside while discussing former President Donald Trump's comments on social media about a judge's daughter .

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace loses her cool over Donald Trump and throws away her scripts while anchoring.

“We need to change the conversation,” Wallace said, frustrated. “I have reported breaking news regarding requests for a silence order due to threats against judges and their children more times than I can count today.”

Wallace, along with former federal judge Michael Luttig, MSNBC's John Heilman, Lisa Rubin and Glenn Kirschner, criticized the former president. She accused Trump of using the “highest court in the land” to delay “every federal criminal trial.”

“Donald Trump doesn’t just brazenly and repeatedly attack judges,” Wallace said. “Judges are not protected by the secret services.”

“What are we going to do differently, because Donald Trump is certainly not changing,” she added.

Luttig argued that Trump's goal was to “delegitimize” the courts. He believed Trump wanted Americans to reject court decisions against him as politically motivated.

“From the moment the former president began his vicious attacks on federal and state courts and their judges, his goal was to delegitimize those courts. That way, if they ruled against him in any of his cases , his supporters, and perhaps a significant number of them, part of the nation, would reject these decisions as politically motivated,” Luttig explained.

Manhattan prosecutors have asked a judge to clarify a gag order imposed on Trump after his critical social media posts about the judge's daughter.

Trump accused New York judge Juan Merchan of furthering his daughter's interests as a Democratic political consultant. He claimed the judge's daughter, Loren Merchan, whose firm worked on campaigns for President Joe Biden and other Democrats, posted a photo on social media showing her “obvious goal” of seeing him jailed.

“Judge Juan Merchan is totally compromised and should be immediately removed from this TRUMP non-case,” Trump wrote. “His daughter, Loren, is a rabid Trump hater, who admitted to having conversations with her father about me, and yet he gagged me.”

Merchan silenced Trump in the financial silence case on March 26. He cited Trump's “prior extrajudicial statements,” saying they posed “sufficient risk to the administration of justice.”

Merchan's order prohibited Trump from making or directing public statements about potential witnesses, their participation, or counsel in the case, except for Braggor about court personnel, prosecutor's personnel or family members of staff.

