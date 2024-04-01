Ambitious Istanbul mayor deals another blow to Erdogan

Text size





Ekrem Imamoglu's second victory in Istanbul's municipal elections on Sunday consolidated his position as Turkey's main opposition leader, a further blow for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling party.

The football-loving 52-year-old, who became mayor of the megacity in 2019, again beat Erdogan's chosen candidate in the country's economic powerhouse, despite the veteran president's concerted efforts to unseat him.

Sunday's elections took place against a backdrop of galloping inflation and a massive devaluation of the pound sterling which is weighing on many households.

“This country does not deserve poverty,” Imamoglu said in January as he campaigned for a new term, turning fire on Erdogan.

With inflation above 65%, Immamoglu said Erdogan had “upended the rules of the economy”.

In 2019, Imamoglu ended 25 years of rule by Erdogan's Justice and Development Party (AKP) and his allies in this city of 16 million.

The smooth-talking opponent was initially deprived of his victory when the vote was controversially canceled. But he won by an even greater margin when a new edition was held three months later.

Since then, the leading figure of the Republican People's Party (CHP) has been facing legal troubles.

An Istanbul court ruled in 2023 that Imamoglu's remark to journalists that the city's election officials were “idiots” was defamatory and sentenced him to nearly three years in prison.

This kept him from politics for the duration of his sentence.

Imamoglu appealed, meaning he continued to serve as mayor while putting his fate in the hands of judges whose impartiality he questioned.

In Sunday's election, Imamoglu ran as a CHP candidate, having failed to convince Turkey's divided opposition parties to rally around his candidacy. But the scale of his victory will also have stunned the other parties.

Imamoglu's rise from Istanbul's local district head to mayor came amid an anti-Erdogan wave that has allowed opposition parties to take power in major cities of Turkey, including the capital, Ankara.

Some voters rebelled against the radical purges that followed the failed putsch in 2016. Others were disillusioned by the economic crisis.

A new generation of decidedly secular CHP leaders, including Imamoglu in Istanbul and Mansur Yavas in Ankara, have offered a clear alternative to Erdogan's Islamic-rooted AKP.

Since Erdogan won a new term in last year's presidential election, Imamoglu has challenged his CHP's leadership, calling for change after the defeat of former leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

Imamoglu is now seen as the potential candidate most likely to beat any candidate from Erdogan's party in the 2028 presidential election.

As Erdogan has shown, ruling Istanbul has often proven to be the path to national power.

Aylin Unver Noi, a professor at Istanbul's Halic University, told AFP that the winner in Istanbul, with its population of 16 million, will be able to confidently approach new elections.

Noi said Imamoglu could run for the leadership of the CHP and from there become its presidential candidate for 2028.

“It’s not easy to manage Istanbul,” Noi said.

“We are talking about a city bigger than 20 countries in the European Union. It is at the same time a commercial hub, a financial center and a cultural center. It is like a country. It is a city with a very large budget. Those who manage to make this city work prove themselves and reach a certain place in their political career.

Imamoglu is now considered the most likely potential candidate to beat Erdogan in the 2028 presidential election. YASIN AKGUL





“Imamoglu is an effective political operator and currently represents one of the few rays of hope for voters who oppose Erdogan and the AKP,” Anthony Skinner, director of research at geopolitical consultancy Marlow Global.

The mayor of Istanbul built a media image and led viral campaigns on social networks, which both raised his profile and angered many voters.

Meanwhile, state media have made him a hate figure.

His problems have been compounded by the fact that Erdogan has taken credit for many major projects that have modernized Istanbul in recent years.

Istanbul Mayor started his career as local district head Yasin AKGUL





Imamoglu has never hidden his presidential ambitions.

He studied business administration at Istanbul University and earned a master's degree in management before venturing into his family's construction business.

His love of football led him to become an administrator for his hometown team in the Black Sea port of Trabzon in northeastern Turkey.

He joined the main opposition party and was elected mayor of the up-and-coming Beylikduzu neighborhood in the European part of Istanbul in 2014.

In January 2022, pro-government media were flooded with surveillance camera footage of him dining with the British ambassador at a fish restaurant.

As Istanbul battled a snowstorm, the images contributed to the government's portrayal of the mayor as out of touch with reality and supported by the West.