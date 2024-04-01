Trump feels confused over angry Easter message as SNL skewers Bible scams: Live





Trump's mental acuity questioned on Fox News

Donald Trump was called weak and confused after posting an angry Easter message lashing out at PEOPLE I COMPLETELY AND TOTALLY DESPARE, including DOJ Special Counsel Jack Smith and Georgia Attorney Fani Willis.

The former president posted a disjointed rant in all caps on Truth Social: HAPPY EASTER TO EVERYONE… INCLUDING THE MANY PEOPLE WHOM I COMPLETELY AND TOTALLY OUTSTAND BECAUSE THEY WANT TO DESTROY AMERICA.

This is a far cry from the message shared by President Joe Biden who wrote: To all those gathering today in churches and homes around the world: Happy Easter. May God bless you and keep you.

The Biden campaign seized on Mr. Trump's message, calling him weak and confused for spewing an unhinged, all-caps tirade attacking America and talking about himself.

Meanwhile, Mr. Trump continues to be ridiculed for his latest scam selling Bibles for $60.

SNL's cold open mocked the venture, and Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock also spoke on CNN saying the Bible didn't need Donald Trump's endorsement.

It comes as Republicans lash out at Mr Biden after he released a statement recognizing Trans Day of Visibility as it coincided with Easter Sunday this year.

Rachel SharpApril 1, 2024 10:00

1711960200GOP Lawmaker Makes False Claims About Illegal Invaders At Airport, Guess Who It Really Was…

We know this is happening, he added. Hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants are flooding into our country. We know this is happening in Michigan. Our own governor is offering money to accommodate them! Since we cannot trust #FakeNews to investigate, citizens will. The process of investigating these matters takes time.

Gustav Kilander explains what was really happening…

Mike BediganApril 1, 2024 09:30

1711953000Do you remember that? Donald Trump's $399 Will Never Ditch Gold High-Top Shoes

The former president showed off his new signature shoes at SneakerCon in Philadelphia last month.

Here's everything you need to know about them:

Mike BediganApril 1, 2024 07:30

1711945800Watch: Former Obama Official Calls Trump 'Don Poorleone' Former Obama Official Calls Trump 'Don Poorleone'

Mike BediganApril 1, 2024 05:30

1711940400Trump criticized for silence on Baltimore bridge collapse

Since Tuesday evening, when a cargo ship slammed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge, killing six people, all immigrants, the former president has released only one clip of Sean Hannity criticizing President Joe Biden for failing to only a brief remark and having spoken about himself mentioning his personal connection.

Mr. Trump, who is generally known for his constant and repeated posts on social media on any topic of national news, is criticized for his silence.

Republican strategist Scott Reed said Mr. Trump's silence was a bit odd, journalist Mike Sington shared on Twitter.

It was a national tragedy, it's going to cost $2 billion, it's going to ruin the lives of many people and impact goods traveling around the world, Mr. Reed said, according to Mr. Singtons' message on x.

At a minimum, express sympathy for the six poor deceased men who were doing their jobs on the night shift, allowing the business to continue.

Mike BediganApril 1, 2024 04:00

1711935000Trump and Biden's Easter messages have different tones

(@realDonaldTrump/TruthSocial)

Mike BediganApril 1, 2024 02:30

1711929600Trump's mental acuity questioned on Fox News

Read what Ms. Tarlov responded:

Mike BediganApril 1, 2024 01:00

1711927800

Mike BediganApril 1, 2024 00:30

1711924200Trump threatens Biden with image of president tied up and kidnapped in back of Maga truck

The former president was heavily criticized on social media after sharing a video of Maga-branded vans that included an image of President Joe Biden being kidnapped and tied up in the back.

Mr. Trump posted the video with little additional comment on Truth Social. It shows two trucks passing by, decorated with flags and messages, including Trump 2024.

Read the full story here:

Mike BediganMarch 31, 2024 11:30 p.m.

1711920600Watch: 'My Favorite Book': SNL Mocks Donald Trump's Bible Selling Plan 'My Favorite Book': SNL Mocks Donald Trump's Bible Selling Plan

Mike BediganMarch 31, 2024 10:30 p.m.

