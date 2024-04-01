Pope to visit Indonesia in September: minister





Pope Francis will visit Indonesia in September, the country's religious affairs minister said, as concerns grew over the 87-year-old pontiff's health. Outgoing President Joko Widodo has invited the pope to visit Indonesia, which has the world's largest Muslim population, in June 2022 as part of an effort to promote religious tolerance. “After two years of waiting, Pope Francis will finally come to Indonesia. I think it will be a special gift for Catholics,” Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas said at an event in Central Java on March 30.

“Based on the letter sent by the Vatican and received by the Indonesian government, Pope Francis will be present in Indonesia on September 3, 2024,” Qoumas said, according to the ministry's website. “It will be an honor for Indonesia,” he added. According to the Pew Research Center, Indonesia is home to 242 million Muslims and about 29 million Christians, including 8.5 million Catholics. Pope Francis is also expected to visit Papua New Guinea in August, Foreign Minister Justin Tkatchenko said in January. And a Vatican source said the pope planned to visit East Timor the same month. Since his election by cardinals in 2013, Pope Francis has made 44 trips abroad. The Vatican has announced he will visit Belgium later this year and the pope has discussed a possible visit to his native Argentina.



Questions about his health were reignited after his last-minute cancellation of a major Good Friday procession. In a brief statement on March 29, the Vatican said that "to preserve his health before tomorrow's vigil and Easter Sunday Mass, Pope Francis will this evening follow the Stations of the Cross to the Colosseum from the Santa Marta residence," where he lives.

