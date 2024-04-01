Politics
Electoral bonds stink. PM Modi must ask tough questions of BJP fund managers
WDays after four Supreme Court judges spoke to a reporter in Delhi in January 2018, a visitor asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an afternoon conversation at his residence: There is a sort of crisis in the justice system. Is there a way to intervene and resolve the issues?
If I do anything, xxx (naming a prominent journalist) will tweet that Modi is interfering with the judiciary, he said with a cheerful smile. More seriously, do you know how many families control the Indian justice system?… 60, only 60 families. You can count them on your fingers, but the media will not talk about them, said the Prime Minister. I was aware of this conversation.
His thoughts on the judicial power and its levers must have evolved over the last six years. Last week, he published a letter written by 600 lawyers to the Chief Justice of India. He raised concerns about attempts by special interest groups to pressure the judiciary in political cases, particularly those involving political figures accused of corruption. The letter did not name any individuals or parties or cite any specific cases. PM Modi apparently knew the subtext of the letters. Bullying and intimidating others is a vintage Congress culture. Fifty years ago, they demanded a committed judicial system, he posted on X.
View full article
The Congress is now reduced to a 46-member body in the Lok Sabha. It must be a nod to Rahul Gandhi if the Prime Minister and so many eminent lawyers find the Congress capable of putting pressure on the country's highest court today. Regardless, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday retorted to Prime Minister Modis' message. Behind this letter is an attempt to put pressure on the judiciary as scams come to light following the Supreme Court's decision on electoral bonds, she suggested in a tweet. The Prime Minister himself enters the fray to make negative comments on court broadcasts There is too much sugar in legumes. (there is something more fishy). There is something that makes himself (PM) nervous, writes Vadra.
She alleged that 41 corporate groups raided by the Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation and the Income Tax Department donated Rs 2,592 crore to the BJP. She also alleged that 38 business groups donated Rs 2,004 crore to the BJP in exchange for contracts worth Rs 3.8 lakh crore from the BJP-led governments, at the Center and in the States. The BJP chose to ignore Vadra's specific allegations. She has now stepped it up, dragging the Prime Minister into this matter. Strangely, the ruling party turns a blind eye.
The least Prime Minister Modi can expect from his party is to speak out as he himself cannot engage all opposition leaders. The BJP we know is said to have gone after her, especially when her husband Robert Vadra is involved in alleged cases of land deals and money laundering. But this is not the case. The BJP's refusal to engage Priyanka while she attacks PM Modi is staggering.
Incidentally, in the alleged Gurgaon land scam involving her husband Robert Vadra, the BJP-led Haryana government informed the High Court in April 2023 that there was no violation of rules or regulations (in the transfer of land from the Vadras company to the DLF). While Vadra welcomed it, attacking the BJP for its false accusations, a red-faced Haryana government sought to downplay it, saying it was not a good idea and investigations were still ongoing.
Between the filing of the police case in the 2018 Gurgaon land deal and the so-called 'clean chit', real estate major DLF purchased electoral bonds worth Rs 170 crore in six tranches and all were bought by the BJP. Come to think of it, the BJP had no qualms in accepting donations from the real estate giant while it was under investigation in a land scam case. But PM Modi cannot track every donation received by the party and every net mark given by a party-led government.
Read also : Three-generation corporate rule in Indian politicsHow dynasts conform and how they can break free
Too many coincidences
Look at another glaring case, like reported in detail by The Indian Express.
Aurobindo Pharmas director Sharat Chandra Reddy was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor scam on November 10, 2022. Five days later, on 15 November, Aurobindo Pharma purchased bonds worth Rs 5 crore. The BJP bought back these bonds six days later, on November 21. Reddy recorded his statement to the ED on April 25, 2023, which is cited by the agency as a crucial piece of evidence against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. In May, the director general did not oppose his request for bail. In June, a special court allowed him to become an approver and pardoned him. Four months later, on November 8, Aurobindo Pharma purchased bonds worth Rs 25 crore. The BJP cashed in nine days later. Besides, the bonds purchased by Aurobindo Pharma before Reddy's arrest were bought by many parties, including the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, the Telugu Desam Party and the BJP. But after Reddy's arrest, all the bonds purchased by his company went to the BJP.
If there are too many coincidences, only the BJP can understand them.
The Indian Express reported On March 31, Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited, headquartered in Hyderabad, secured contracts from the government and public sector undertakings just before or immediately after purchasing electoral bonds. The company purchased bonds worth Rs 966 crore, of which Rs 584 crore went to the BJP. BRS was the next big gainer with Rs 195 crore. The other parties practically got nothing but peanuts.
Many companies bought electoral bonds, the value of which was several times their profits. These cannot be real commercial operations. If a layman can notice such glaring discrepancies in election bonds, imagine what a thorough investigation can reveal.
Read also : Abki baar, 400 paar is not a simple slogan. Crucial to Modi's agenda if he wins a third term
The PM must speak out
It is easier to blame Prime Minister Modi because it was his government that introduced these obligations and defended them inside and outside the apex court. In hindsight, it also makes sense that the government vehemently defended donors' rights to privacy at the expense of transparency. The fact is that all the ruling parties loved him, from the BJP to the Trinamool Congress, the DMK, the BRS and so on.
The BJP responded to the allegations with the usual rhetoric. It comes down to the BJP with 303 MLAs getting Rs 6,000 crore and the parties with a combined strength of 242 MLAs grabbing Rs 14,000 crore. What is all this ruckus about? said Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a media event.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in another event, bonds were cashed in by all parties and so, what moral authority does anyone have to speak?
So, is this it? Everyone is naked in this hammam (everyone is naked in these public baths) and therefore no one has the right to object! TMC, BRS, DMK and many other BJP rivals have cashed in electoral bonds worth hundreds of millions of dollars. But the BJP has not raised any questions about these transactions and possible quid pro quo in these cases. Naturally.
There seems to be a consensus between the parties to bury the question of electoral bonds. The ruling BJP never wanted the donor details to be disclosed. Except the Congress, no opposition party wants to pursue this issue further. This is also evident from the silence of non-Congress Indian bloc leaders at the Ramlila Ground rally in Delhi on Sunday. Their joint resolution, read by Vadra, demanded an investigation into the bonds, supervised by the SC, but the leaders largely ignored this mention in their speeches.
It is therefore all the more incumbent on Prime Minister Modi to distance himself from the omissions and commissions of others, whether party colleagues, allies or adversaries. He also needs to ask tough questions of his BJP fund managers. Modi is the one credited with closing the hammam (public baths) where all the politicians and parties were SO (naked). He must now break the emerging political consensus and leave the past behind when it comes to electoral obligations.
DK Singh is political editor at ThePrint. He tweets @dksingh73. Opinions are personal.
(Edited by Theres Sudeep)
|
