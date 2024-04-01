Trump's Church: How he infuses Christianity into his movement





Long known for his improvised and volatile stage performances, former President Donald J. Trump now tends to end his rallies on a solemn note.

Soft, thoughtful music fills the room as a silence falls over the crowd. Mr. Trump's tone becomes respectful and somber, prompting some supporters to lower their heads or close their eyes. Others raise open palms in the air or whisper as if praying.

Right now, Mr. Trump's audience is his congregation, and the former president is their pastor as he delivers a roughly 15-minute finale that evokes an evangelical altar call, the emotional tradition that concludes some Christian services in which participants come forward to commit themselves to their savior.

The vast silent majority is rising like never before and under our leadership, he recites from a teleprompter in a typical version of the script. We will pray to God for our strength and for our freedom. We will pray for God and we will pray with God. We are one movement, one people, one family and one glorious nation under God.

The meditative ritual may seem incongruous with the noisy epicenter of the country's conservative movement, but Mr. Trump's political credo constitutes one of the most striking examples of his efforts to transform the Republican Party into a kind of Church of Trump . His insistence on absolute dedication and loyalty can be seen at every level of the party, from Congress to the Republican National Committee to rank-and-file voters.

Mr. Trump's ability to turn his supporters' passion into piety is crucial to understanding how he remains the undisputed Republican leader despite guiding his party to repeated policy failures and facing dozens of criminal charges in four criminal cases. His success in portraying the lawsuits as persecution and in baselessly warning that his supporters might be next targeted fueled enthusiasm for his candidacy and put him, once again, in a position to win the House. White.

He was definitely chosen by God

Mr. Trump has long defied conventional wisdom as an unlikely but irrefutable evangelical hero.

He was married three times, was repeatedly accused of sexual assault, was convicted of business fraud, and never showed much interest in religious services. Last week, days before Easter, he posted an infomercial-style video on his social media platform selling a $60 Bible accompanied by copies of some of the nation's founding documents and lyrics to Lee Greenwood's song, God Bless the USA.

But even as Mr. Trump is eager to retain the support of evangelical voters and present his presidential campaign as a battle for the soul of the nation, he has been especially careful not to speak directly in messianic terms.

This country has a savior, and it's not me, it's someone much higher than me, Mr. Trump said in 2021 from the pulpit of the First Baptist Church of Dallas, whose congregation exceeds the 14,000 people.

Yet he and his allies came closer to being compared to Christ.

Last year, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican and close Trump ally, said the former president and Jesus were arrested by radical and corrupt governments. On Saturday, Mr. Trump shared a post on social media titled The Crucifixion of Donald Trump.

He is also the latest in a long line of Republican presidents and presidential candidates who have prioritized evangelical voters. But many conservative Christian voters believe Mr. Trump has outpaced his predecessors on their record, particularly pointing to the conservative majority he installed on the Supreme Court that overturned federal abortion rights.

Mr. Trump won an overwhelming majority of evangelical voters in his first two presidential elections, but few, even among the crowds at his rally, explicitly compared him to Jesus.

Instead, the Trumpian flock is more likely to portray him as a modern version of Old Testament heroes like Cyrus or David, morally flawed figures chosen by God to lead profound missions aimed at achieving long-overdue justice or to resist existential evil.

He was definitely chosen by God, said Marie Zere, a commercial real estate broker from Long Island who attended the Conservative Political Action Conference in February outside Washington, DC. He still survives even though all these people are coming after him, and I don't know how. something else to explain this other than by divine intervention.

For some of Mr. Trump's supporters, the political attacks and legal perils he faces are nothing short of biblical.

They crucified him worse than Jesus, said Andriana Howard, 67, who works as a food vendor at a restaurant in Conway, South Carolina.

A political weapon and a vulnerability

Mr. Trump's strong, dedicated core of voters has been one of the most enduring forces in American politics, giving him a clear advantage over President Biden when it comes to inspiring his supporters.

Forty-eight percent of Republican primary voters are enthusiastic about Mr. Trump becoming the Republican nominee, and 32 percent are satisfied but not enthusiastic about that outcome, according to a recent New York Times/Siena poll. College. Just 23 percent of Democrats said they were enthusiastic about Mr. Biden's nomination, and 43 percent were satisfied but not enthusiastic.

The intensity of Trump's most committed supporters also factored into former presidents' campaign decisions, according to two people familiar with internal deliberations. His team's ability to bank on voters voting with few additional incentives means that some of the money that would otherwise be spent on turnout operations can be invested in field staff, television ads or advertising. other ways to help Mr. Trump.

But Democrats also see an advantage. Much of Mr. Biden's support comes from voters deeply opposed to Mr. Trump, and the president's advisers see an opportunity to scare moderate voters into supporting Mr. Biden by showcasing Mr. Trump's move as a bigoted creation bent on restricting and undermining abortion rights. democracy.

Gov. Gavin Newsom of California, one of Mr. Biden's top Democratic allies, pointed to an increasingly aggressive online presence during the president's re-election campaign, which has sought to portray Mr. Trump as prone to religious extremism.

There is a huge opportunity here, Mr. Newsom said in an interview. Trump is so easy to define, and he reinforces that definition over and over again. And Biden has a campaign that can now use this as a weapon.

Does he really care about evangelicals? I don't know.

Mr. Trump’s mixing of politics and religion is not a new phenomenon. Christianity has long held strong influence over the U.S. government, with most voters identifying as Christian even as the country becomes increasingly secular. According to Gallup, 68% of adults identify as Christian in 2022, compared to 91% in 1948.

But as the former president attempts to establish himself as the one true Republican leader, religious overtones have permeated his third presidential campaign.

Kindly worded fundraising emails in his name promise unconditional love amid solicitations for contributions as little as $5.

Even more than in his previous campaigns, he presents his 2024 candidacy as a fight for Christianity, telling a convention of Christian broadcasters that, just as in battles of the past, we still need the hand of our Lord.

In recent months, on his social media platform, Mr. Trump has shared a courtroom-style sketch of himself sitting next to Jesus, as well as a video repeatedly proclaiming that God gave us Trump to run the country.

The apparent effectiveness of such tactics has made Mr. Trump the first major politician in the country to successfully separate character from politics from religious voters, said John Fea, a history professor at Messiah University, a school Pennsylvania Evangelical.

Trump split the atom between character and policy, Mr. Fea said. He did it because he is truly the first to listen to their grievances and take them seriously. Does he really care about evangelicals? I don't know. But he constructed a message to attract them directly.

Support from local pastors

Trump rallies have always been a cross between a rock concert and a tent revival. When Mr. Trump began ending his rallies with ambient music, many associated them with a musical theme similar to the QAnon conspiracy movement, but the campaign moved away from that notion.

Steven Cheung, Mr. Trump's spokesperson, said in a statement: President Trump used the end of his speeches to draw a clear contrast with the last four years of Joe Biden's disastrous presidency and lay out his vision for restoring justice. America back on track. .

But the change has helped transform Mr. Trump's rallies into a more aesthetic, church-like experience.

A Trump rally in Las Vegas in January opened with a prayer from Jesus Marquez, an elder at a local church, who cited Scripture to declare that God wanted Mr. Trump to return to the White House.

God is on our side, He is on the side of this movement, said Mr. Marquez, founder of the American Christian Caucus, a grassroots group.

And at a rally in South Carolina in February, Greg Rodermond, pastor of Crossroads Community Church, prayed for God to intervene against Mr. Trump's political opponents, arguing that they were trying to steal, kill and destroy our America.

Father, we are gathered here today in unity to restore our nation to greatness, Mr. Rodermond continued, and, God, we believe that you have chosen Donald Trump as the instrument in your hands for this purpose.

But some Christian conservatives are reluctant to join their brethren in blazing a direct path from the ornate gates of Mar-a-Lago to the pearly gates of heaven.

Russell Moore, former president of the public policy arm of the Southern Baptist Conventions, said Mr. Trump's rallies had veered into dangerous territory with the altar call and opening prayers of preachers describing Mr. Trump like someone sent from heaven.

Claiming divine authority or God's approval for a political candidate means that person cannot be questioned or opposed without also opposing God, Mr. Moore said. This is a violation of the commandment not to take the name of the Lord in vain.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/04/01/us/politics/trump-2024-religion.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos