IHC suspends Imran Khan and Bushra Bibis in Toshakhana case





Imran Khan (right), with his wife Bushra Bibi (left), watches as she signs bail bonds for various cases, at the registration office of the Lahore High Court, July 17, 2023. AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted relief to former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, suspending their sentences in the Toshakhana case.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq said the appeal against the conviction would be fixed for hearing after the Eid holiday.

Accountability court judge Muhammad Bashir had sentenced Khan and Bushra to 14 years in prison with severe penalties in the Toshakhana referral in January.

The judge also disqualified the former prime minister for 10 years while fining the couple Rs1.57 billion Rs787 million each.

Khan had told the court that his wife had nothing to do with the affair and was humiliated at having been dragged into it.

IHC Chief Justice Farooq, during the hearing, said the encryption case would be completed in a few days. Moreover, we cannot schedule the hearing of the Toshakhana case the next day after holding a hearing on it today.

He said the encryption case was set to be heard the following day.

The court said proceedings by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) were to begin in the encryption case and it did not know how long it would take. Therefore, the Toshakhana case is postponed until after Eid.

The couple were also sentenced to seven years in prison each in the case relating to their illegal marriage on February 1. Earlier on January 30, a court had sentenced Khan and PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi to 10 years' imprisonment in the encryption case.

All these consecutive verdicts had been delivered against Khan days before the February 8 general elections.

Reference Toshakhana

The NAB had, on December 19, 2023, filed a Toshakhana complaint against the former Prime Minister and former First Lady for keeping the Graff jewelry set gifted by the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia during the couple's visit to Riyadh. They would have kept the gift without proper valuation.

The gift was reported to Toshakhana by the Deputy Military Secretary but was not tabled for transparent evaluation. According to the reference, Bushra, in connivance with accused Khan, violated clause 1 of the Toshakhana proceedings by not depositing the gift before its retention.

Acting in connivance, the two accused, according to the reference, exercised undue influence over Sohaib Abbasi, Private Valuer (approver in the reference) through Syed Inam Ullah Shah (former PS/Controller of Imran Khan/Office of the Prime Minister) to illegally undervalue the valuation of Graff Jewelery by their own choice and illegally retained it for a meager payment of Rs9,031 million (approximately) on the basis of an undervalued valuation of Rs18,092,000 .

In light of the evidence, the reference established that the valuation carried out by Abbasi, a private appraiser (approver) and a government appraiser, was grossly undervalued.

