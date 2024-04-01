Jokowi's IKN project budget added IDR 35 T, total to IDR 60 T







Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono revealed that the budget allocation for the development of basic infrastructure in IKN Nusantara amounts to IDR 35.45 trillion in 2024. “In 2024, IKN basic infrastructure support will likely be the same as in 2023, allocated IDR 35.45 trillion. If in 2023 there is IDR 24.97 trillion (then the total budget for 2023 and 2024) will be around IDR 60 trillion,” Basuki said at the working meeting (working meeting) with Commission V DPR RI at the Parliament Complex, Jakarta, Monday (1/4/2024). Basuki detailed that for the Directorate General (DG) of Water Resources, there was a budget allocation of approximately IDR 2.083 trillion. A number of projects are targeted, such as the improvement and structuring of the Sepaku Semoi Dam area, as well as the construction of a reservoir in the IKN Central Government Core Area (KIPP). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESUME CONTENT Then, for the General Directorate of Roads, a budget of IDR 16.67 trillion was allocated. He said his party would continue the construction of the national highway axis on the west and east sides, district feeder roads in the IKN region, toll road sections 3A, 3B, 5A, 5B, 6A, 6B and section 6C-1, as well as the construction of the IKN VVIP airport on the other side. Meanwhile, for the General Directorate of Human Settlements, a budget of IDR 11.44 trillion was allocated. The budget will be disbursed to construct a wastewater treatment plant (IPAL) and support buildings for the Sepaku Drinking Water Supply System (SPAM). Then, another project of the IKN General Directorate of Human Settlements for the 2024 budget year, Basuki continued, is the construction of the IPAL 1,2,3 KIPP IKN pipeline network and its pipeline network, Treatment Site Integrated Waste Management System (TPST) 1 KIPP IKN, development of the national axis, construction of a KIPP Phase 1 fire protection system. Also buildings in the Presidential Palace area, the office area of ​​the Ministry of Coordination and other ministries, as well as the Archipelago Capital Authority (OIKN) building. “General Directorate of Housing Rp5.76 trillion, continued construction of houses for ministerial positions and apartments ASN (State Civil Apparatus) and Defense and Security (Defense and Security),” he said . [Gambas:Video CNBC] Next article Portrait of Jokowi campsite in IKN on several occasions, shows progress! (Hi Hi)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20240401154831-4-527155/anggaran-proyek-ikn-jokowi-ditambah-rp-35-t-total-jadi-rp-60-t The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos