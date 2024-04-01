Indian Economy News: Big Gets Bigger: 5 Things You Need to Know to Understand the Indian Economy Under Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi has big money behind him as he looks set to win a third term as Indian Prime Minister. His party has raised more political money than other parties combined, and the country's richest business leaders support him.

The campaign is fueled in part by a winning story Modi tells about India's economy, some of which can be attributed to changes made during his decade in power. It also benefited from geopolitical trends that made India more attractive to global financiers. Here are five essential factors for understanding the Indian economy. Elections will begin on April 19 and end on June 4.

India is big and growing



India, the world's largest population, has been poor on a per capita basis for centuries. But its economy has developed undeniable momentum over the past three decades and is now worth $3.7 trillion. Such size has its advantages: even 1 percentage point of growth is monumental.

The fastest growing major economy has become India's signature in recent years. In 2022, India became the world's fifth largest economy, overtaking Britain. Even if its growth continues at a relatively modest pace, it is expected to overtake Germany and Japan to become the world's third largest economy around 2030, behind China and the United States.

India's growth story, as local businessmen call it, is generating renewed enthusiasm from investors, especially foreign ones. Under Modi, Indians are increasingly optimistic about their country's economic future. As the economy expands, even lower growth rates accumulate enormous amounts of wealth.

Yet many facts of the Indian economy remain stubbornly in place. A large portion of the workforce works on farms, for example, and a relatively small portion is employed in factories. Without better jobs, most Indians will wait to taste that success.

There's nothing like being in the right place at the right time



Over the past decade, the rest of the world has given Modi the opportunity to turn adversity into advantage for India. He took office as oil prices were cut in half, a huge boost for the country as it relies heavily on imported crude. The following years were more difficult. The shocks caused by Modi's boldest measures, an abrupt banknote ban and a sweeping tax overhaul, took time to absorb. In 2019, growth slowed to less than 5%. Modi was re-elected that year on a nationalist campaign after brief border clashes with Pakistan.

When the COVID-19 pandemic came, it was cruel to India. During the first confinements, the economy shrank by 23.9%. A 2021 surge has plunged India's healthcare system into crisis.

India's economic recovery subsequently coincided with overwhelming enthusiasm on the part of Western countries to make India an economic and strategic partner. The pandemic has exposed the world's deep dependence on China as a supplier and manufacturer. China's heightened tensions with the United States, its own border disputes with India and its uncertain economic outlook have prompted businesses and investors to look to India as a solution.

Build, baby, build: India showcases shiny new projects



The most visible improvements in the Indian economy are in infrastructure. Modi’s knack for implementation has helped build capacity where India has lacked it most.

The construction boom began with transportation: railways, ports, bridges, roads, airports. India is rebuilding rapidly. Some developments are truly eye-catching and pave the way for faster growth. The hope is that local businesses will start investing more where the government has lent a helping hand.

Investments in education and public health in India have been less significant. Instead, Modi's government sought to make concrete improvements for ordinary Indians: bringing electricity to the most remote villages, and providing clean water and toilets to homes that lacked them.

Under the glow, a digital powerhouse is built



Less tangible but perhaps more significant is India's rapid adoption of what the government calls digital public infrastructure. It is a network of software that begins with Aadhaar, a biometric identification system established under Modi's predecessor, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Using unique digital identities, it linked access to bank accounts, social benefits and tax requirements.

This new organization of Indian data, combined with a dense and cost-effective mobile network, has brought efficiencies that grease the wheels of commerce. India is proud to export the basic framework of its digital architecture to other countries.

Inequalities widen as old problems go unresolved



Some of the lingering ills of the Indian economy have been left behind. Modi has tried, unsuccessfully, to address problems that plagued previous governments, such as industrial policy, broken agricultural markets and land acquisition rules. What has become even worse under his government is the country's vast inequality.

A study published last month by the World Inequality Database in Paris reveals that while the number of billionaires in India has almost tripled in the past ten years, the incomes of most Indians have stagnated. The median income is still only $1,265 a year, and 90 percent of the country earns less than $3,900. With so many people left with so little, it is difficult to imagine how domestic consumption can spur faster growth.

The Indian government is quick to dismiss most of these reports; the underlying data is too thin, its economists say. But this is partly due to the action of governments themselves. For all of India's digital innovation, it has become more difficult to decipher what is happening in the country's economic life. Under the Modis government, fewer official statistics are published and some important data sets, such as those tracking household consumption, have been delayed and reworked.

Additionally, institutions like think tanks and universities face legal and financial pressures to align with government messaging.