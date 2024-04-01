Istanbul votes today for its mayor, after a busy election campaign with ErdoganExBulletin

During the local elections on March 31 in Turkey, the race for mayor of Istanbul is a notable event.

Turkish voters go to the polls today. There, they decide on local elections and appoint officials for a five-year term. And the big race is that of the mayor of Istanbul. The Turkish president wants to recover it for the ruling party. But to get there, his candidate will have to unseat the incumbent mayor, who won a surprise victory for the secular opposition in 2019. Here's NPR's Peter Kenyon.

PETER KENYON, BYLINE: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is not on the ballot Sunday, but he has been campaigning across Turkey in recent weeks. In a recent stop, Erdogan denounced critics who he says want to drag Turkey into what he calls a swamp of pessimism.

PRESIDENT RECEP TAYYIP ERDOGAN: (Through interpreter) Their goal is to put Turkey in a climate of insecurity and instability. They believe they can drive a wedge between us and our nation by putting temporary unrest ahead of our centuries-old goals.

KENYON: Nearly two dozen candidates are running, but it's a contest between current mayor Ekrem Imamoglu of the Republican People's Party and former minister Murat Kurum of the Justice Party and development to power. Campaign activists recently set up their tents and loudspeakers in a spacious square near the Bosphorus Strait, and voters wandered among the polling booths and tents. Kerim Kilic (ph), 19, says he works on cargo ships, but is eager to go abroad in search of a better life. According to him, one of Istanbul's problems is the lack of infrastructure. He says it takes him forever to get anywhere.

KERIM KILIC: (Through interpreter) From our neighborhood you cannot get here except by bus. If there was a train, like elsewhere, we could get around better. But so far, it took us an hour to get here.

KENYON: Standing next to him, Samit Aden (ph), 18, talks about immigration, a popular topic in recent years. Aden says Syrians and other migrants are taking jobs away from people like him and he wants the government to do something about it.

SAMIT ADEN: (Through interpreter) Everywhere we go, we always see migrants. These illegal immigrants… they have to leave. They must return to their country.

KENYON: There are a lot of Imamoglu supporters in this crowd, though. Suzanne Evans (ph), 52, says her main problem is with the national government in Ankara. She says Mayor Imamoglu has done quite well for the city, considering Ankara's lack of funding.

SUZANNE EVANS: So if you don't have the same ideology, they're not going to give you local government funds. We are from Izmir. There is another problem. I can never pay a single Izmir, and that's why they never give you the right fund. Then they turn around and say, well, he didn't do anything.

KENYON: Some recent polls have Imamoglu in the lead, but analysts say Erdogan has made winning back the Istanbul mayor's seat for his party a priority. And since he has been the dominant Turkish politician for decades, the race could be closer than some think.

