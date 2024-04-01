Politics
Istanbul votes today for its mayor, after a busy election campaign with ErdoganExBulletin
During the local elections on March 31 in Turkey, the race for mayor of Istanbul is a notable event.
AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:
Turkish voters go to the polls today. There, they decide on local elections and appoint officials for a five-year term. And the big race is that of the mayor of Istanbul. The Turkish president wants to recover it for the ruling party. But to get there, his candidate will have to unseat the incumbent mayor, who won a surprise victory for the secular opposition in 2019. Here's NPR's Peter Kenyon.
PETER KENYON, BYLINE: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is not on the ballot Sunday, but he has been campaigning across Turkey in recent weeks. In a recent stop, Erdogan denounced critics who he says want to drag Turkey into what he calls a swamp of pessimism.
PRESIDENT RECEP TAYYIP ERDOGAN: (Through interpreter) Their goal is to put Turkey in a climate of insecurity and instability. They believe they can drive a wedge between us and our nation by putting temporary unrest ahead of our centuries-old goals.
KENYON: Nearly two dozen candidates are running, but it's a contest between current mayor Ekrem Imamoglu of the Republican People's Party and former minister Murat Kurum of the Justice Party and development to power. Campaign activists recently set up their tents and loudspeakers in a spacious square near the Bosphorus Strait, and voters wandered among the polling booths and tents. Kerim Kilic (ph), 19, says he works on cargo ships, but is eager to go abroad in search of a better life. According to him, one of Istanbul's problems is the lack of infrastructure. He says it takes him forever to get anywhere.
KERIM KILIC: (Through interpreter) From our neighborhood you cannot get here except by bus. If there was a train, like elsewhere, we could get around better. But so far, it took us an hour to get here.
KENYON: Standing next to him, Samit Aden (ph), 18, talks about immigration, a popular topic in recent years. Aden says Syrians and other migrants are taking jobs away from people like him and he wants the government to do something about it.
SAMIT ADEN: (Through interpreter) Everywhere we go, we always see migrants. These illegal immigrants… they have to leave. They must return to their country.
KENYON: There are a lot of Imamoglu supporters in this crowd, though. Suzanne Evans (ph), 52, says her main problem is with the national government in Ankara. She says Mayor Imamoglu has done quite well for the city, considering Ankara's lack of funding.
SUZANNE EVANS: So if you don't have the same ideology, they're not going to give you local government funds. We are from Izmir. There is another problem. I can never pay a single Izmir, and that's why they never give you the right fund. Then they turn around and say, well, he didn't do anything.
KENYON: Some recent polls have Imamoglu in the lead, but analysts say Erdogan has made winning back the Istanbul mayor's seat for his party a priority. And since he has been the dominant Turkish politician for decades, the race could be closer than some think.
Peter Kenyon, NPR News, Istanbul.
Copyright © 2024 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for more information.
NPR transcripts are created on urgent deadlines by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR's programming is the audio recording.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/03/31/1241888308/istanbul-votes-for-its-mayor-today-after-a-busy-campaign-season-featuring-erdoga
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Istanbul votes today for its mayor, after a busy election campaign with ErdoganExBulletin
- The Cotter Schools Jazz Festival returns this weekend and will feature Paul Peterson
- McCollum posts Top 15 finish; PC completed, game at Cutter Creek Intercollegiate
- Tomiwa Adesina: a fashion journey from Osogbo to Paris
- Maryland Govt. How the US economy will feel the effects of the Baltimore bridge collapse
- IHC suspends sentence of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case
- Indian Economy News: Big Gets Bigger: 5 Things You Need to Know to Understand the Indian Economy Under Narendra Modi
- Pocket FM seeks to create a new category of digital entertainment
- This is the first time that avian influenza has affected dairy cows in the United States. This time it's about promoting breast milk secretion.
- Jokowi's IKN project budget added IDR 35 T, total to IDR 60 T
- The results of the Turkmenistan Table Tennis Championship were summarized in Ashgabat
- Kirsche Capital unveils its latest modest collection