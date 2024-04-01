'Pork Gentong' Concept Describes Jokowi's Social Assistance Ahead of 2024 Presidential Election









Faisal conveyed the concept of Pork Gentong to illustrate the issue of politicization of social assistance (bansos) by President Joko Widodo ahead of the 2024 presidential election (Pilpres), which is expected to flatten and win the candidate pair number for the presidency and vice-presidency. 2, Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka. “Social assistance before the 2024 elections is very unwise to win Prabowo-Gibran. So in general, Pork Barrel “It is in developing countries, in developing countries, the shape is different, because the income is still low, the poverty rate is high,” Faisal said during the follow-up hearing of the PHPU Case Number 1/PHPU of the President and Vice President. PRES/XXII/2024, in the Main Courtroom, MK Building, Jalan Medan Merdeka Barat, Central Jakarta, Monday (1/4).





He explained that the practice of pork barrel politics is endemic in developing countries, particularly Indonesia. The causal factor is that the number of extremely poor people and the number of people close to poverty and vulnerable to poverty account for almost half of the total national population. “So the meal is in front of the eyes of politicians, because they are more sensitive, of course, to the distribution of social assistance, social assistance that is ad hoc in nature,” Faisal said. “It is so serious that what this social assistance can show is actually experienced by various countries, including Indonesia,” he continued. Additionally, Faisal received a statement from the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) as well as Interior Minister Tito Karnavian, who encouraged the government to suspend social assistance, especially as elections approach regional (Pilkada). According to him, this statement indicates that the effectiveness of welfare support for candidates affects the level of victory of the Democratic Party. “The Minister of Interior (Tito) said that he will follow the advice of the Corruption Eradication Commission, to adopt regulations through regional regulations (Regional Regulations) to deal with the regional elections for two at three months, there should be no social assistance,” he explained. . “But the problem is that regional elections are limited, while elections are not. This proves how effective social assistance is quantitatively and qualitatively,” Faisal concluded. Find hot and trusted news from RMOL political news agency at Google News.

