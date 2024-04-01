Trump's Truth Social messages give him a megaphone and an opening to Democrats





Truth Social has become integral to former President Trump's ability to communicate with his supporters, giving him an advantage due to media coverage of his constant political missives.

Trump's positions put his rivals on edge, as was the case in the Republican primaries, where he defeated all his opponents.

But one wonders if posts on the platform he launched use the same kind of megaphone he enjoyed on Twitter, before the social media site banned him.

And at the same time, Democrats view Trump's spontaneous messages – which can be riddled with untruths and spelling mistakes – as useful to their cause.

“In many ways, he's shooting himself in the foot,” agreed one Republican strategist who supports Trump. “He hasn't learned that sometimes silence is the best response. But that's not his style. He wants everyone to know that he is right, for the media to talk about it and [the Trump campaign] see this as translating into votes.

“I don’t know if that’s the case,” the strategist added.

Trump has a much larger audience on X, formerly known as Twitter, than on Truth Social. He has 87 million followers on the former, while he has just under 7 million followers on Truth Social.

In November 2022, the former president said he had no interest in returning to X after its sale to Elon Musk, who lifted the ban imposed on the former president after the events of January 6, 2021.

Trump has only posted once about X since regaining his tweeting privileges. He shared an image of his photo taken in Fulton County, Georgia, with a link to his campaign website. He had already posted the photo on Truth Social before sharing it on X.

The former president further discussed Truth Social's success, telling reporters earlier this week after a court hearing that the website was “hot as a gun.”

But some Republican strategists say that is not enough.

“I think he needs to get back to X,” Republican strategist Shermichael Singleton said. “His audience there is big and he’s had incredible engagement.

“He has to be in multiple places at the same time,” Singleton added. “You want it to maximize its reach.”

A recent study published in the Journal of Information Technology & Politics showed that Trump's reach on Truth Social is not as effective as it was for Trump when he used Twitter during the 2016 race.

“It mainly affects loyalists,” said Josephine Lukito, an assistant professor of journalism and media at the University of Texas at Austin and one of the study's co-authors.

Yet, Lukito added, Trump is taking advantage of it.

“From an attention standpoint, Trump doesn’t need everyone to be on Truth Social,” she said. “You don't need to be on Truth Social to receive Trump's Truth Social messages, especially if news organizations are covering them.”

In the coming months, Trump will also have other ways to attract attention, including through his court appearances for his criminal trials, in addition to his campaign appearances.

“I don’t think it matters whether it’s on Truth Social or Twitter, or whatever the platform is,” said Ford O’Connell, a Republican strategist. “Trump is a master of earned media. And when it comes to Truth Social, journalists follow him and obviously his surrogates and allies spread the message on a wider platform. So in this case it helps.

Biden has sought to use Trump's posts to his advantage, highlighting controversial posts at fundraisers and through his own social media channels to ensure they reach a wider audience.

The president cited Trump's messages calling for renewed efforts to get rid of the Affordable Care Act, and the Biden campaign mocked Trump's recent message congratulating himself on winning two trophies at his golf club in Florida.

“Congratulations, Donald. Quite an achievement,” Biden wrote on his personal account on X, after his Republican challenger bragged about winning the trophies.

The post went viral, immediately seen by millions of people.

Biden's team recently pounced on a Truth Social article in which Trump asked whether voters were better off than they were four years ago, cutting to a digital ad in which they highlighted the chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic. coronavirus and Trump's controversial statements at the time. .

A source close to the Biden campaign put it this way: “Just because he's not as present on social media doesn't mean we don't see plenty of opportunities to point out how dangerous he is. »

