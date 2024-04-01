PM Modi in Mumbai: Traffic advisory, parking restrictions till 2 p.m. | Details





Mumbai Police has issued a traffic advisory to ensure smooth travel during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned visit to the city on Monday. According to the advisory, effective from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., several changes have been made to usual traffic patterns along key roads in the city. A view of traffic on the Eastern Express Highway in Mumbai. (PTI) The stretch of Rambhau Salgaonkar Road from Indu Clinic Junction (Sayyed Jamadar Chowk) to Volga Chowk will be opened for vehicular traffic in both directions. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. The stretch of Maker Tower 04 from Jamanalal Bajaj Marg to Usha Mehta Chowk will also be opened for vehicular traffic in both directions. Similarly, the stretch from Jamanalal Babaj Marg to NCPA Gate No. 04 will be opened for vehicular traffic in both directions. Parking restrictions will also be enforced in certain areas from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Affected roads include: Shahid Bhagatsing Road Nathalal Parekh Road Captain Prakash Pethe Road Rambhau Salgaonkar Road The general. Jagannath Bhosle Road Madam Cama Road Lawyer Rajni Patel Marg Jamanalal Bajaj Marg Vinay K Shah Marg Ramnath Goika Marg Dorabaji Tata Road NCPA margin Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Marg VV Rao Marg Best route Commuters have been advised to plan their travel routes accordingly and adhere to traffic guidelines to avoid any inconvenience during the Prime Minister's visit. PM Modi will be in Mumbai to attend the 90th anniversary celebrations of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Prime Minister Modi will arrive in the morning and take a helicopter to INS Shikra, the Indian Navy's helibase in Colaba, from where he will travel by road to the RBI next to the City Hall. While PM Modi is the chief guest at the event, Governor Ramesh Bais, CM Eknath Shinde and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar and Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Dr. Bhagwat Karad are special guests. ABOUT THE AUTHOR Follow the latest news and developments in India and around the world with the Hindustan Times News Desk. From politics and policy to economics and the environment, from local issues to national events and world affairs, we have you covered. …See the details

