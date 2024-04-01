Turkey: Erdogan's party suffers heavy setbacks in Turkish local elections | International

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's Justice and Development Party (AKP), which has firmly dominated Turkey's elections for two decades, performed disastrously in Sunday's municipal elections. He failed to win back the town halls of Istanbul or Ankara that he lost in 2019 and important conservative strongholds fell to candidates from the main opposition party, the social-Republican People's Party. Democrat (CHP), and even to the far-right allies of the AKP. Of the country's 10 most populous cities, which account for half the population, the AKP managed to hold on to only three, while the CHP won in six (five of them the most densely populated, including Istanbul and the capital Ankara). and the Islamist YRP party won one.

It has been decades since the Turkish electoral map was painted red, the color of the CHP, the center-left party created by the country's founder, Mustafa Kemal Atatrk. And this despite the division within the opposition: last year's harsh defeat, in which Erdogan managed to be re-elected president despite unfavorable polls, put an end to the opposition coalition between the CHP , the right-wing nationalist IYI, several of the smaller right-wing parties and the tacit support of the Kurdish left. Not only that, but the CHP had also begun a process of renewing its leadership after a complicated congress that divided the center-left party. Turkey has decided to opt for a new policy, CHP leader Zgr Ozel said on Sunday. It is a message that must be taken into account, he declared in a speech, visibly moved.

The coalition formula was first tested in the 2019 local elections and performed well: it won in Ankara and Istanbul after a quarter century of Islamist municipal government. However, in these elections, CHP mayors ran without the support of their external allies. On the other hand, the AKP mobilized all state resources and President Erdogan actively participated in its campaigns. However, the center-left mayors managed to resist the challenge: in Istanbul, the popular Ekrem Imamoglu won with 50% of the votes and nine points ahead of his opponent, which makes him a potential candidate for the next presidential elections and, in Ankara, the difference was even greater: the CHP had a 25-point lead over the AKP candidate.

In the country's third largest city, Izmir, a bastion of secularism, the CHP retained its control despite losing votes. But the big surprise occurred in Bursa, the fourth largest city, considered a stronghold of the AKP: the CHP candidate won by seven points. What's more: the CHP retained control of the Mediterranean coast and conquered the entire interior Aegean Sea, stronghold of right-wing parties, and even in several provinces of very conservative interior and eastern Anatolia.

After midnight in Turkey, Erdogan appeared on the balcony of his party headquarters, where he usually delivers his victory speeches. This time he was in front of a much smaller audience than usual. We did not achieve the expected results, he admitted, affirming that the real winners are not the candidates, but the Turkish nation. We have demonstrated the maturity of Turkish democracy. The most critical day for democracies is elections, when the will of the nation is expressed, he said.

Erdogan said it was not an end, but that without specifying whether he was referring to his party or himself, he would continue his journey after drawing conclusions from the results. The president who announced a few weeks ago that he would not be a candidate in the next presidential election added that his government would continue its current policy of economic stabilization and would increase military operations against the Kurdish armed group PKK in Syria and Iraq .

Erdogan's AKP was hurt by its decision to present candidates without much reputation, with a technocratic profile, considered as simple extensions of the central government. Other factors were the economic crisis, with soaring prices (inflation did not fall below 60%) putting strain on families, and constant accusations of corruption against party leaders.

Competition within their own camp has also hurt the AKP. Although in many provinces the AKP ran in coalition with its far-right partners (MHP and BBP), in others they competed separately, and that's where the partners won , seizing several provincial towns. For Erdogan, the biggest blow is the rivalry that has emerged on the right with the Islamist YRP party, founded by Fatih Erbakan, the son of his political mentor. The YRP won the city of Sanliurfa, the eighth largest in the country, and the provincial capital of Yozgat, both previously controlled by the AKP.

Two deaths and irregularities in the Kurdish southeast

Polling day took place in the middle of Ramadan in a country where between half and two-thirds of adults observe the obligatory fast of the Muslim holy month. Around 77% of voters turned out to vote, a drop of eight points from previous local elections. Although there were generally no problems, clashes did occur in some locations in the southeast.

The most serious took place in the village of Irnik (Diyarbakir), where a clash between supporters of two mayoral candidates ended in a fight involving sticks, stones and gunfire. A delegate from the pro-Kurdish DEM party died and 11 other people were injured. In the province of Siirt. a similar clash took place between supporters of village mayors, during which one person died and four others were injured. In the nearby town of Sanliurfa, there were several battles, leaving more than a dozen people injured.

Various irregularities have also been reported in these provinces. For example, the Human Rights Association (IHD) claimed that a candidate from the ruling AKP bought 1,200 votes in four villages in Diyarbakir for US$57,000 ($61,500) and that Halfeti (Sanliurfa), a group of armed people had voted en bloc, thus contravening the rules of a secret and individual vote. According to the IHD, an AKP candidate also tried to vote with around a hundred people (in some of these Kurdish provinces, family clans are still very influential, and candidates negotiate the vote directly with them).

But most of the complaints concerned the massive influx of military and police officers to the polls in these provinces, which Democratic Party (DEM) spokeswoman Aysegl Dogan denounced as an attempt to subvert popular will. Under Turkish law, members of the security forces can vote in local elections in the municipality where they are deployed, even if they are not registered to vote, but the DEM maintains that this provision has been abused to influence the balance of power.

According to this left-wing party, which released numerous videos of hundreds of young people queuing to vote, supposedly soldiers and police, nearly 47,000 members of the security forces voted as being deployed in the Kurdish region. In some provincial capitals like Kars, Igdir and Siirt, where the Kurdish left won the 2019 elections against the AKP and its far-right ally MHP by between 1,200 and 1,600 votes, the number of members of the security forces voting on Sunday was up. equivalent to 10% of the electoral lists. In others, like Sirnak, this figure reaches 20%.

Despite this, the DEM managed to win most of the eastern and southeastern towns, with the exception of Sirnak and Kars, which it lost to the AKP and MHP respectively by a few thousand voice. The question now is whether the Turkish government will allow the DEM to govern or intervene, as has happened on previous occasions, by alleging the party's links to the PKK armed group.

