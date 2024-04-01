Connect with us

RBI 90 years: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Indian banking, success of UPI, globalization of Indian rupee and more | Top 10 updates

RBI celebrates its 90th anniversary: On April 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the widespread adoption of UPI and highlighted the importance of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to focus on promoting digital transactions and financial inclusion in the over the next decade.

The Prime Minister was delivering the keynote address at the central bank's 90th anniversary event in Mumbai today. Also present were RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Prime Minister Modi also unveiled a special coin to commemorate the occasion.

Governor Shaktikanta Das, in his opening address, highlighted the RBI's continued efforts to strengthen the resilience of India's financial sector by constantly monitoring emerging trends and taking preventive measures.

Established in 1935, the RBI serves as the country's central bank and operates within the regulatory framework set out in the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, as well as the recommendations of the Hilton Young Commission.

Here are the 10 best updates

Modi believes that the Indian banking system deserves a case study. He said a combination of policies, intentions and clear decisions led to improvements in the banking system, adding that the transformation of Indian banking system deserves a case study.

Modi congratulated the RBI for achieving its targets and objectives. He said Indian banks are now profitable and credit growth is at record levels. Today, the Indian banking system is recognized worldwide as strong and stable. The gross NPA of banks has declined from 11.25 per cent in 2018 to 3 per cent today, he added.

The Prime Minister also added that India must work to make the rupee more acceptable globally.

Modi praised the efforts of his government and the RBI over the past decade, highlighting the profitability of the banking sector and credit growth.

Modi announced the resolution of the “double bottom line” problem, saying that banks are now experiencing credit growth of 15 percent.

The Prime Minister thanked the RBI for its significant contribution to these achievements. The RBI should now focus on providing easy access to credit to the needy sections,” he added.

On UPI, Modi said it has become a globally recognized platform. He added that the central bank is also working on central bank digital currency.

Prime Minister Modi said India aims to achieve economic self-reliance in the next decade to reduce its vulnerability to global factors.

Modi also highlighted the potential for increased employment opportunities when the BJP-led NDA government begins its third term in June.

On the economy, the Prime Minister said: We must strengthen India's economic self-reliance. The RBI's inflation targeting framework has helped keep price pressures at a moderate level. The RBI should look for unique tools to balance inflation and growth. In the next decade, RBI is expected to give highest priority to growth, while focusing on confidence and stability. »

Published: April 1, 2024, 12:46 PM IST

