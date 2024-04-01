Islamabad HC suspends 14-year sentence of Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case India TV





Image Source: AP (FILE) Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.

Islamabad: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday suspended the 14-year prison sentences awarded to former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in connection with the Toshakhana corruption case, reported Dawn. The two men were convicted by an accountability court on January 31, just days before the general election, and were also sentenced to seven years in prison in an “un-Islamic” marriage case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed a case in December last year against Imran and his wife for withholding a jewelry set received from the Saudi crown prince against an undervalued valuation. The verdict comes eight days before the February 8 general elections, in which Imran's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is contesting against a backdrop of state repression and without electoral symbols.

Auditor Mohammad Bashir conducted the hearing at Rawalpindis Adiala Prison, where Imran is currently imprisoned. The couple were also banned from holding any public office for 10 years and fined Rs 787 million.

What is it about ?

Pakistan's anti-corruption watchdog has claimed that during his tenure as prime minister, Imran Khan and his wife received a total of 108 gifts from different heads of state and foreign dignitaries. Among these gifts, they would have retained 58 gifts against an undervalued amount of more than Rs 142 million.

The reference filed by the NAB relates only to the Graff jewelry set received from Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and held against a grossly undervalued valuation by the above-mentioned defendants. The gift was reported to Toshakhana of the Cabinet Division by the Deputy Military Secretary in a letter dated September 2020, but it was not filed in accordance with the 2018 Gift Acceptance and Disposal Procedure for evaluation true and transparent.

While the PTI founder was produced during the hearing, his wife did not appear in court at that time. The former prime minister said his wife had nothing to do with the affair and was humiliated by being dragged into it. “I was misled as I was called only to mark my presence in the hearing,” the PTI founder said.

The January sentence against Imran and his wife came a day after he and his deputy Shah Mahmood Qureshi were sentenced to ten years in prison in the encryption case for allegedly leaking state secrets.

Hearing in Cipher case the next day

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq said the encryption case would be over in a few days, according to Geo News. “We cannot fix the hearing of the Toshakhana case for the next day even after holding a hearing on it today,” he said, adding that the hearing on the Toshakhana case relating to the disclosure of state secrets had been set for the following day.

The case involves the former prime minister brandishing a document alleging it contains US involvement in his ouster from power in 2022. The sentence further dampened Imran's already beleaguered hopes of contesting elections due to prior legal proceedings and indictments.

The special court had resumed the crypto trial last month at the Adiala district jail after Imran and Qureshi were indicted for the second time in the case on December 13. Pakistan's Supreme Court approved Imran and Qureshi's bail last month. While Imran remained in jail due to other cases against him, Qureshi was roughed up and re-arrested in a new case linked to the May 9 riots.

