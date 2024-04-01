Jokowi invites volunteers to break fast together at the palace





Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) invited the volunteer community to break fast together (bukber) at the State Palace, Monday (1/4/2024). General Chairman of Prabowo Mania 08, Immanuel Ebenezer or Noel, said that there were 30 volunteer communities invited by President Jokowi. Yes, today we were invited by the President to break the fast together. “Then there are several Jokowi volunteers who are still standing up to Pak Jokowi. At the moment I know there are around 20 to 30 volunteers,” Noel explained. Even though this bukber only invites volunteer leaders and senior administrators, Noel said, Jokowi also usually hosts an iftar with other volunteer members. We see that there are still (many) who are still perpendicular to Pak Jokowi, in fact there are thousands of them. This time, 30 people were invited, the leaders first. “Maybe there will be a second and third invitation later, that’s what Pak Jokowi usually does,” he continued. The volunteer communities invited were communities that actively supported President Jokowi in the 2014 and 2019 elections. In 2024, we will still (actively) support it. “I am still Jokowi Mania, although I changed the name slightly yesterday in 2024 to Prabowo Mania, I am still invited,” he said. Noel admitted that this was the volunteer community's first meeting with President Jokowi after a long period of absence. I was never invited to meet again, but this time I was invited again. However, if there is an opportunity, Pak Jokowi really wants to meet, because he likes to know what the situation is outside, the political situation, etc. Because he really wants to have his say, he concluded. Volunteer representatives invited by Jokowi to break the fast together at the Palace: 1. Budi Arie Setiadi (Projo)

2. Handoko (Projo)

3. Barus Panel (Projo)

4.Utje Gustaaf Patty (Bara JP)

5.Abdul Hafid Permana (Jokowi’s national coordinator) Read also: President Jokowi to Attend Closing of First KAHMI National Meeting

6. Wignyo Prasetyo (Mappan)

7. Silver Matutina (Solmed)

8.Michael Umbas (ABJ)

9. Kris Budiharjo (RKIH)

10.Dewi Sartika (JPKP)

11. Sinar Sinta (GK Ladies)

12.Joanes Joko (Jokowi ambassador)

13. Putri Kuswisnu Wardhani (Pertiwi)

14. Nizar Ahmad Saputra (Samawi)

15.Sweta Melani (Trisaksti) Read also: President Jokowi to inaugurate Panua Gorontalo Airport in mid-April 2024

16. Darmizal (Rejo)

17.Kelik Wiryawan (GK)

18.KP Norman (Pernusa)

19.Aminuddin Maruf (Samawi)

20. Wisnu Broto/Solo (Sékabel)

21.Jefry (Posraya)

22.Prof. Iman Raharjo (Brother Jokowi)

23. Emannuel Ebenezer (Jokowi Mania)

24. Yannes Yosua Frans (We love Jokowi) Read also: Jokowi Orders TNI Commander to Resolve Impact of Ammunition Warehouse Explosion in Ciangsana

25. Heri Sosyawan (Josmart)

26.Nio Suprapto (former Pioneer Party)

27. Ika Wiweka (Col Gibran)

28.Bimbim (bicycle)

29.Joyeux (Garamiro)

30.Elis

31.Dadang Kerta/Daeng (LCT)

32. Roy Maningkas (team 8)

33. Miko Napitupuli (Rumah Nusantara)

34. Sigit Widyawan

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.beritasatu.com/nasional/2808630/jokowi-undang-relawan-buka-bersama-di-istana

