PM Modi denies Opposition accusations of misuse of probe agency: We are not obstructing or directing ED

The arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren has triggered a political debate between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Center and the INDIA bloc, a multi-party political alliance comprising the Congress, AAP, CPI(M). and others.

Top Indian leaders have accused the BJP of misusing central agencies by registering cases against opposition leaders ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Calling the party a “washing machine”, they said if the opposition leader joined the BJP, the cases against him would be closed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an interview with Tamil Nadu-based Thanthi TV on Sunday, refuted the allegations and said the central agencies functioned independently. “We don’t run them (the agencies).

PM Modi stressed, “We are not obstructing or directing their actions. They work independently, and this is assessed by the scales of the judiciary. »

The Prime Minister further pointed out that the ED handles around 7,000 cases, of which less than 3% involve politicians. During their 10 years of (opposition) rule, the amount of money seized was only 35 million. On the other hand, we have seized 2,200 crore,” Modi said.

On opposition accusations that law enforcement agencies were targeting individuals not affiliated with the ruling BJP, the Prime Minister said the ED was following the same procedure for initiating proceedings, “irrespective of which party is in power.” power”.

“Irrespective of the party, the process is the same. The ED cannot initiate any case on its own; different departments have to file the case first and then the ED takes action. The PMLA Act ( prevention of money laundering) has existed since “Before, but they (the opposition) did not use it. More than 150 lawsuits have been filed to exempt the PMLA law, and they have even gone to the Supreme Court to remove or retain an officer. They used the judiciary as a weapon because they know Modis. actions against corruption will not stop. They think they can stop these organizations through the courts,” he noted.

On January 31, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED in connection with an alleged mining scandal. Subsequently, on March 21, the ED arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a case involving excise politics.

Political parties from various quarters have criticized the Enforcement Directorate's arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to excise politics, calling it a violation of spirit of democracy.

(With contributions from agencies

Published: April 1, 2024, 10:42 AM IST

