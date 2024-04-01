Five things to know about the Turkish presidential election

Turkey's local elections on Sunday dealt the heaviest blow in more than two decades to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling AKP party.

Here are five things to know about the election that turned into a debacle for the country's veteran leader.

More than a local survey

By devoting all his energy to campaigning for his party's mayoral candidates, Erdogan gave the election national resonance and made it a de facto referendum on him and his party.

This was especially true in Istanbul, the country's megacity and economic powerhouse where Erdogan got his political start and which he ardently wanted to take back from the opposition.

The response from voters was clear: not only did the ruling party fail to regain control of Istanbul and the capital Ankara from the opposition, but it also lost ground in the country's other major cities , including in the conservative Anatolia region, which was considered an AKP stronghold. .

“The biggest electoral defeat of Erdogan's career” is how Berk Esen, a political scientist at Sabanci University, described the election, in which the main opposition party, the CHP, obtained “its best result since 1977”.

Economic woes

The election took place against a gloomy economic backdrop – inflation of 67 percent and a massive devaluation of the lira, which profoundly affected the lives of most Turks.

“When Turks vote, the situation in the kitchen or on their plate changes the electoral trend,” Ali Faik Demir, political scientist at Galatasaray University, told AFP.

The biggest vote shifts happen “when we can’t afford to live and we can’t eat.”

Istanbul

“Whoever wins Istanbul will win Turkey,” Erman Bakirci, a pollster with Konda Research and Consultancy, recalled once telling Erdogan.

The economic powerhouse of Turkey is a legendary city straddling Europe and Asia, representing 30% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP). With 16 million inhabitants, it is home to almost a fifth of the national population.

“It’s not easy to rule Istanbul, a city more populated than 20 European Union countries,” said Aylin Unver Noi, a professor at Istanbul’s Halic University. “It is a hub, a commercial, financial and cultural center. This is a country,” she said, adding that “those who manage to lead this city and prove themselves here” are paving the way for a national platform.

Erdogan embodied it: he grew up in Istanbul and became mayor in 1994, launching a career that propelled him to the highest posts in the country.

The twilight of Erdogan?

Erdogan has been in power in Turkey since 2003, when he became prime minister. He was elected president in 2014 and re-elected twice since, most recently in 2023.

During his tenure, he weathered many storms, including huge opposition protests in 2013 that engulfed the vast majority of the country and an attempted coup in 2016.

Some analysts had previously suggested that the loss of Istanbul and the capital Ankara to the opposition in the last municipal elections in 2019 marked a turning point in the fortunes of Erdogan and his party. The hard blow dealt this time could prove fatal, some observers believe.

Even before Sunday's vote, Erdogan had suggested that the 2023 elections, which would see him re-elected president with 52% of the vote, would be his last.

Bayram Balci, a researcher at the University of Sciences Po in France, says this possibility is now almost certain.

“He is capable of surprising and deciding to end his career,” he said. It would be “a way to go out in style, while remaining faithful to his vision of Islam and his religious beliefs, according to which nothing on this earth is permanent”.

President Imamoglu?

With another decisive victory against Erdogan's ruling party, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu has cemented his leadership role in Turkey's notoriously divisive opposition.

He has the stature, the popularity, the media savvy and above all, the ambition.

In the build-up to Sunday's vote, Erdogan insisted that Imamoglu – whose name he rarely mentioned – was a “part-time mayor” consumed by presidential ambitions.

The same accusation was made by his opponents within his own party, the CHP.

But since his first victory in 2019, he has faced legal troubles that could spoil his political future.

An Istanbul court ruled in 2023 that Imamoglu's remark to journalists that the city's election officials were “idiots” was defamatory and sentenced him to nearly three years in prison.

This kept him from politics for the duration of his sentence.

Imamoglu appealed, meaning he continued to serve as mayor while putting his fate in the hands of judges whose impartiality he questioned.

It is unclear how the case against him will develop before the next presidential election in Turkey, scheduled for 2028.

