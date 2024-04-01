Will voters hear about Donald Trump's deranged health care agenda?





The most public legislative face of the Trump presidency has surely been his party's failure to repeal Obamacare. It's already been half-forgotten, but a repeal bill passed the House and only failed in the Senate by one vote when Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) spoke against it in the last minute. That vote alone saved some 23 million people from being kicked out of their insurance, as well as incalculable damage to the insurance and provider systems that had been significantly overhauled by Obamacare.

This failure was probably a good thing for the Republican Party's later political fortunes. Republicans still lost a lot in 2018, but if they had actually caused this much devastation and mayhem, they would have lost even more, and probably wouldn't have come this close in 2020.

So it's rather mysterious that the Republican Party has united around an even more lopsided health care agenda; not only repealing Obamacare, but also cutting Medicaid and Medicare to the bone. This should be election poison if voters ever hear about it.

More from Ryan Cooper

Ronald Brownstein gives the details to The Atlantic. The House Republican Study Committee and Bill 2025 (recently covered by the Prospect) would repeal the requirement for insurers to offer affordable coverage to people with pre-existing conditions, transform Medicare from insurance into a private voucher and would transform both Medicaid and the Childrens program. Health Insurance Program (CHIP) into a state block grant, that is, a fixed amount of money to states with certain rules on how it can be used, rather than a program mandatory spending plan that everyone can access if they are eligible. For good measure, Republicans would also repeal provisions of the Inflation Reduction Acts that allow the government to negotiate the amount Medicare pays for certain prescription drugs.

It is difficult to say precisely what consequences this would have on the health system, in particular because much will depend on the reaction of States. But it's no exaggeration to say that it would be a total disaster. At a minimum, tens of millions of people would lose coverage in the private market, and tens of millions more would lose Medicaid coverage. The experience of welfare reform, in which a New Dealera cash benefit for very poor mothers was transformed into a block grant, suggests that Medicaid and CHIP will cease to exist altogether in many conservative states. These days, Republican states routinely spend their welfare money on crisis pregnancy centers that spread misinformation about abortion or, in the case of Mississippi, just give it to Brett Favre.

All of this would cause untold havoc for providers. At a time when hospital consolidation, ruthless asset stripping from private equity, and lack of insurance coverage in some areas are already pushing many hospitals to cut services (particularly labor and delivery units ), or even close completely, huge sections of important providers' sources of income will disappear overnight. The phenomenon of health care deserts, where people do not have close access to basic medical services, will skyrocket.

In total, as Brownstein writes, the plan calls for cutting federal health care spending by $4.5 trillion over the next decade. That's four times more than the GOP planned to cut in its 2017 bill to repeal the ACA.

Republican plans are so extreme that voters generally refuse to believe them, especially when it comes to health care.

This enormous threat is barely perceived by public opinion. In a recent Kaiser Family Foundation poll, 43% of adults said they were not sure Trump had a plan to replace Obamacare. Even more telling, 48% said Trump had the best approach to the law (compared to Biden's 50%), but 92% said it was important that people not be denied coverage because of their background medical, that is to say the exact protection that the Republicans want. to get rid of. Clearly, the median voter has little to no idea that Trump wants to destroy Obamacare, let alone provide Medicaid block grants and fully privatize Medicare.

In fact, Joe Biden is working to repair the parts of the health care system that Trump managed to destroy. Last week, the administration issued a new rule limiting off-exchange junk insurance plans that Trump had wanted to create, which have lower premiums but don't offer basic benefits like prescription drug or coverage maternity insurance, and simply do not cover patients with certain pre-insurance. existing conditions, leaving them without insurance when they need it most. Presumably the only people who know that Trump created crappy insurance that only works if you never use it are those unfortunate enough to sign up for these plans.

Trump himself seems to realize that this is not a major problem for him. In 2016, he won the Republican primary by boasting that he was the only candidate to promise to protect Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security. But in office, he nearly killed Obamacare, and he has since repeatedly called for its replacement, which makes his current rollbacks less than convincing (beyond the garbled syntax of his brain spinning out). dissolve). I'm not running to end the ACA, he recently posted on Truth Social, AS CROOKED JOE BUDEN MISTAKES AND MISINFORMS ALL THE TIME. The lady protests too much, it seems to me.

Yet getting this message across will be a challenge. Democrats have nothing like the propaganda foghorn of conservatives and also face a long-standing problem: Republican plans are so extreme that voters generally refuse to believe them, particularly on health care. health. As Robert Draper wrote in the New York Times Magazine, when members of the Obama campaign convened focus groups in mid-2012 to test messages about Mitt Romney's health care and tax plans, the Those interviewed simply refused to believe that a politician would do such a thing. President Biden and the rest of his party better get to work.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://prospect.org/health/2024-04-01-trumps-deranged-health-care-agenda/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos