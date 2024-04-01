Katchatheevu Problem | DMK's double standards exposed, says PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi also targeted the Congress over the Katchatheevu issue. | Photo credit: ANI

On April 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted the DMK over the Katchatheevu island issue, alleging that the ruling party in Tamil Nadu had done nothing to safeguard the interests of the state. New details emerging on the issue of India's cession of Katchatheevu Island to Sri Lanka have completely exposed the DMK's double standards, he said on X, citing a report which claimed that the minister in The then leader, Mr. Karunanidhi, had agreed to the deal despite his party, the DMK's, public stance against the deal. Read also | What about China's incursions, Congress asks PM after attack on Katchatheevu issue The media report is based on an RTI response received by Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai to his questions on the 1974 India-Lanka Accord, when Indira Gandhi was Prime Minister. Mr. Modi said, “Rhetoric aside, DMK has done NOTHING to safeguard the interests of Tamil Nadu. New details emerging on Katchatheevu have totally UNMASKED the DMK's double standards. Rhetoric aside, DMK has done NOTHING to safeguard the interests of Tamil Nadu. New details emerge on #Katchatheevu have totally UNMASKED the double standards of the DMK. The Congress and the DMK are family units. They only care about their own sons and daughters growing up. They don't care about anyone -Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 1, 2024 “Congress and DMK are family units. They only care about the upliftment of their own sons and daughters. They do not care about anyone else. Their insensitivity in Katchatheevu has damaged the interests of our poor fishermen and fisherwomen in particular,” he added. The Prime Minister on Sunday targeted the Congress on this issue. He said, “Weakening the unity, integrity and interests of India has been the way of working of the Congress for the last 75 years and it continues. » The BJP hopes the issue will come in handy in its efforts to gain political ground in the Dravidian homeland in the Lok Sabha elections, especially as it involves neighboring Sri Lanka, whose treatment of its own Tamil citizens and fishermen in Tamil Nadu has been a problem for a long time. a charged political issue in the state.

