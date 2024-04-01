Pakistani court grants Imran Khan appeal against corruption conviction, suspended sentence





ISLAMABAD A Pakistani court on April 1 allowed former Prime Minister Imran Khan to appeal his corruption conviction and suspended his 14-year prison sentence, a relief for his struggling party which won most of the seats in national elections in February.

Just a week before the February 8 election, Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were both sentenced to 14 years in prison for illegally selling state gifts.

Despite the suspension, Khan will remain in prison after several other sentences were imposed on him ahead of the national election, which also disqualified the former cricket star from holding any public office for 10 years.

The Islamabad High Court said the couple's sentence would remain suspended until a final decision on sentencing which would be considered for arguments and evidence as the main petition after the Eid holidays, the lawyer for Khan, Mr. Ali Zafar.

There was no evidence to support the conviction, he told reporters outside the Islamabad court, saying that was the reason the court had suspended the sentence during the first hearing of the appeal.

Khan and his wife were accused of illegally selling gifts worth more than 140 million rupees (S$680,000) and received during his tenure as prime minister from 2018 to 2022 from the public treasury locally known as Toshakhana.

A list of such gifts shared by a former information minister included perfumes, diamond jewelry, dinner sets and seven watches, including six Rolexes, the most expensive being a Master Graff limited edition valued at Rs 85 million .

Khan was also sentenced to three years in prison in August on the same charge by another court, but that sentence was suspended on appeal.

Khan and his party say the legal proceedings against him were based on trumped-up charges to keep him out of politics at the behest of the country's powerful military, after he fell out with military generals. The army denies this accusation.

The military has directly ruled Pakistan for half its history, since its independence from British rule in 1947. It plays a considerable role in creating or breaking governments in the country of 241 million people. REUTERS

