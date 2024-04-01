Turkish President Erdogan suffers worst electoral defeat in two decades | World News

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's party suffered its worst defeat in more than two decades in power in local elections this weekend.

With most of the votes counted, Mr. ErdoganThe main rival of Ekrem Imamoglu, led by 10 percentage points in the race for mayor of Istanbul.

His Republican People's Party (CHP) retained Ankara by a wide margin and won 15 other mayoral seats in cities across the country.

The CHP won the municipalities of 36 of the TürkiyeThe country's 81 provinces, according to the public Anadolu agency, are making an incursion into many strongholds of Mr. Erdogan's party.

He received 37% of the vote nationally, compared to 36% for the presidential party.

Mr Erdogan, 70, acknowledged the electoral setback for him and his AK Party (AKP) in a speech from the balcony of the presidential palace, saying his party had suffered “a loss of altitude” across Turkey.

The people have delivered a “message” that their party will “analyze” by engaging in “courageous” self-criticism, he declared.

“Unfortunately, nine months after our victory in May 28 electionswe could not achieve the desired result in the test of local elections.

“We will correct our mistakes and fill in our shortcomings,” he added.

Mr. Erdogan and the AKP performed worse than opinion polls predicted due to soaring inflation, discontent among Islamist voters and, in Istanbul, Mr. Imamoglu's appeal to the -beyond the CHP's secular base, according to analysts.

“Those who do not understand the message of the nation will end up losing,” Mr. Imamoglu, 53, told thousands of cheering supporters on Sunday evening, some of them chanting for Mr. Erdogan to resign.

“Tonight, 16 million people from Istanbul sent a message to both our rivals and the president,” said the former businessman, who entered politics in 2008 and is widely presented today as a likely challenger to the presidential election.

Istanbul was considered the Turkish president's main battleground: a city of 16 million where he was born and raised and where he began his political career as mayor in 1994.

But the national vote was also seen as a test of the popularity of Mr Erdogan, who sought to regain control of key urban areas he lost to the opposition in elections five years ago .

Analysts say a strong performance by Mr Erdogan's party would have strengthened his resolve to usher in a new constitution, which would reflect his conservative values ​​and allow him to govern beyond 2028, when his current term ends.

Mr Erdogan has presided over Turkey for more than two decades – serving as prime minister since 2003 and president since 2014.

In Turkey's predominantly Kurdish southeast, the DEM party was on course to win many municipalities, but it was unclear whether it would be allowed to keep them.

In previous years, Mr. Erdogan's government removed elected pro-Kurdish mayors over their alleged ties to Kurdish militants and replaced them with state-appointed administrators.



Some 61 million people, including more than a million new voters, were eligible to vote for all metropolitan municipalities, city and district mayors and ward governments.

The participation rate was around 76%, compared to 87% last year.

Some 594,000 security officers were on duty across the country to ensure the vote went smoothly.

But one person was killed and 11 others injured in the city of Diyarbakir, where a conflict over the election of a district administrator escalated.

At least six people were also injured in the fighting that broke out in the neighboring province of Sanliurfa.