Why Trump's alarmist message on immigration could resonate beyond his base





WASHINGTON — Video shared by former President Donald Trump features horror movie music and images of migrants allegedly entering the United States from countries including Cameroon, Afghanistan and China. Shots of tattooed men and videos of violent crimes are contrasted with close-ups of people waving and wrapping themselves in American flags.

They come by the thousands, Trump says in the video posted to his social media site. We will secure our borders. And we will restore sovereignty.

In his speeches and online posts, Trump has ramped up his anti-immigration rhetoric as he seeks the White House for a third time, portraying migrants as dangerous criminals poisoning America's blood. Touching the country's deepest fault lines on race and national identity, its messages often rely on lies about migration. But it has resonated with many of his core supporters for a decade, when “Build the wall” chants began ringing out at his rallies.

President Joe Biden and his allies are discussing the border very differently. The Democrat describes the situation as a political dispute that Congress can resolve and hits Washington Republicans for walking away from a border security deal after facing criticism from Trump.

But in a potentially worrying sign for Biden, Trump's message seems to resonate with key elements of the Democratic coalition that Biden will have to convince next November.

About two-thirds of Americans now disapprove of Biden's handling of border security, including about 4 in 10 Democrats, 55% of Black adults and 73% of Hispanic adults, according to an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll conducted in 2017. March.

A recent Pew Research Center poll found that 45% of Americans describe the situation as a crisis, while 32% believe it is a major problem.

Vetress Boyce, a Chicago-based racial justice activist, was among those who expressed frustration with Biden's immigration policies and the city's approach as it tries to shelter newly arrived migrants . She argued that Democrats should focus on economic investments in black communities, not newcomers.

They send us people who are starving, the same way black people are starving in this country. “They send us people who want to escape the conditions and come here for a better lifestyle when those here have been suffering for over 100 years,” Boyce said. This recipe is a disastrous mix. This is a disaster waiting to happen.

Gracie Martinez is a 52-year-old Hispanic small business owner from Eagle Pass, Texas, the border town that Trump visited in February when he and Biden took day trips to the state. Martinez said she once voted for former President Barack Obama and was always a Democrat, but now supports Trump mainly because of the border.

It's horrible, she said. There are tons and tons of people and they give them medical care, money and phones, she said, complaining that those who have gone through the legal immigration system are worse off. treated.

Priscilla Hesles, 55, a teacher who lives in Eagle Pass, Texas, described the current situation as an “overwhelm” that has changed the city.

We don't know where they are hiding. We don't know where they have infiltrated or where they will come out, said Hesles, who said she used to take evening walks to a local church, but she was arrested after being shaken by an encounter with a group of men, she said. were migrants.

Immigration will almost certainly be one of the central issues in the November election, with both sides spending the next six months trying to portray the other as wrong on border security.

The president's re-election campaign recently launched a $30 million ad campaign targeting Latino audiences in key states, which includes a digital ad in English and Spanish highlighting Trump's past description that immigrants Mexicans were criminals and rapists.

The White House has also been mulling a series of executive actions that could significantly strengthen immigration restrictions, bypassing Congress after its failure to pass the bipartisan deal endorsed by Biden.

Trump is a fraudster who is only out for himself, Biden campaign spokesman Kevin Munoz said. We'll make sure voters know that in November.

Trump will campaign in Wisconsin on Tuesday and Michigan this week, where he is expected to go after Biden again on immigration. His campaign said his event in the western Michigan city of Grand Rapids would focus on what he claims is Biden's border bloodbath.

The former president calls recent record arrests at southwest border crossings an invasion orchestrated by Democrats to transform the very makeup of America. Trump accuses Biden of deliberately allowing criminals and potential terrorists to enter the country unchecked, going so far as to claim that the president is engaged in a plot to overthrow the United States of America.

He also portrays migrants, many of them women and children fleeing poverty and violence, as poisoning America's bloodstream with drugs and disease and claimed that some are not people. Experts who study extremism warn against using dehumanizing language to describe migrants.

There is no evidence that foreign governments are emptying their prisons or mental asylums, as Trump claims. And while conservative media coverage has been dominated by several heinous, high-profile crimes allegedly committed illegally by people in the country, the latest FBI statistics show that violent crime in the United States fell again last year , continuing a downward trend after a pandemic era. point.

Studies have also shown that people living in the country illegally are much less likely than native-born Americans to have been arrested for violent, drug, and property crimes.

“Certainly the last few months have demonstrated a clear shift in political support,” said Krish O'Mara Vignarajah, president and CEO of the immigrant resettlement group Global Refuge and a former Obama administration and Department of Justice official. 'State.

I think it has to do with the rhetoric of the last few years, she said, “and just this dynamic of being overwhelmed by strong, extreme xenophobic rhetoric that hasn't been countered by reality and facts in the field”.

Part of what makes the border such an important issue is that its impact is felt far from the border.

Trump allies, including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, have used state-funded buses to send more than 100,000 migrants to Democratic-run cities like New York, Denver and Chicago, where Democrats will hold the convention of this summer. Although the program was initially seen as a publicity stunt, the influx has strained city budgets and sent local leaders scrambling to provide emergency housing and medical care to new groups of people. migrants.

Local media coverage, meanwhile, has often been negative. Viewers have seen migrants accused of everything from a series of gang-related robberies in New Jersey, to burglary rings targeting retail stores in suburban Philadelphia, to cases of measles in some parts from Arizona and Illinois.

Abbott deployed the Texas National Guard to the border, placed concertina barbed wire along parts of the Rio Grande in defiance of U.S. Supreme Court orders, and argued that his state should be able to enforce its own immigration laws.

Some far-right websites have begun calling Abbott's actions the opening salvo in a coming civil war. And Russia has also helped spread and amplify misleading and inflammatory content about U.S. immigration and border security as part of its broader efforts to polarize Americans. A recent analysis by Logically, which tracks Russian disinformation, found that online influencers and social media accounts linked to the Kremlin have seized on the idea of ​​a new civil war and state efforts. like Texas to secede from the union.

Amy Cooter, who directs research at the Middlebury Institute for International Studies' Center on Terrorism, Extremism, and Counterterrorism, worries that the current wave of discussion about the Civil War will only increase in the approach of the elections. So far, this has generally been limited to far-right chat rooms. But immigration is of enough concern generally that his political power has been intensified, Cooter said.

Non-extremist Americans worry about it, too, she said. It's about culture and perceptions of who is American.

Meanwhile, there are people like Rudy Menchaca, an Eagle Pass bar owner who also works for a company that imports Corona beer from Mexico and blames problems at the border for hurting business.

Menchaca is the kind of Hispanic voter Biden is counting on to support his re-election bid. The 27-year-old said he was never a fan of Trump's rhetoric and the way he portrayed Hispanics and Mexicans. We're not all like that, he said.

But he also said he favored supporting the former president because of the reality on the ground.

I need those soldiers there if I have my business, Menchaca said of the Texas forces sent to the border. “The bad guys coming might break in.

Weissert reported from Washington. Associated Press writers David Klepper in Washington and Matt Brown in Chicago contributed to this report.

