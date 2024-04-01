Politics
RBI can take global leadership in balancing growth and inflation control: Narendra Modi
Mumbai, April 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a commemorative coin during the 90th anniversary celebrations of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in Mumbai. (ANI Photo) | Photo credit: ANI
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), having achieved the unique feat of balancing growth and controlling inflation, can become a model for the world and take global leadership, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday , during a speech at a ceremony marking the commemoration of RBI 90thyear in Mumbai.
He also issued a commemorative coin to mark the occasion.
The Reserve Bank was established on April 1, 1935 in Calcutta as a joint stock company and was nationalized on January 1, 1949. Moreover, Mr. Modi had attended the 80thfoundation function in 2014.
While several developed countries around the world are trying to recover from the economic shock caused by the pandemic, the Indian economy is setting a new record. The RBI has taken India's success globally, he said.
Stating that balancing inflation control and growth was a unique requirement for any developing country, he said the RBI has become a role model in this field and can take global leadership. I say this because of my experience of 10 years. The leadership of the RBIs can be of great help to the entire South.
He said that over the next 10 years, the RBI should develop monetary policy tools to meet the expectations of India's youth and meet the needs of emerging sectors such as space technology, digital technology and tourism. RBI needs to think outside the box, he stressed.
He said policies to be developed over the next decade would be crucial to achieving the desired goals.
Pointing out that in 2014, when he attended the same anniversary event, the situation of the Indian banking sector was abysmal, he said the rise in NPAs had threatened the stability of the banking sector.
There were concerns everywhere. But today, the Indian banking system has established itself as a strong and sustainable system. It has now returned to profit and is showing record improvement in credit growth, he said.
He said the RBI should now focus on formulating policies to ensure ease of banking for every segment of the society whose banking needs might be different.
Everyone should have access to credit according to their needs. As a regulator, the RBI introduced rules-based discipline and institutionalized financially prudent practices. The RBI should now assess the credit requirements of different segments of the economy and prepare now, he added.
He said that everything must be done to ensure that the Indian rupee appreciates and is accepted globally.
Speaking on the occasion, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that institutional integrity is something I would credit to the RBI and among the many, many Indian central banks, the RBI needs a big round of applause for its institutional credibility.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das in his speech said that the well-calibrated and coordinated monetary and fiscal policies adopted in India have gone a long way in protecting the economy from the Covid-19 pandemic and shocks related to geopolitical hostilities in course and also helped India emerge even stronger than before.
It is a matter of satisfaction that today our GDP growth is robust; inflation is moderating; the financial sector is stable; the external sector remains resilient; and foreign exchange reserves are at a record high, he said.
Over the years, the Reserve Bank has become a symbol of stability, resilience and commitment to the well-being of our citizens. This was possible thanks to the contributions made by generations of RBI team members, he said.
As we move towards RBI@100, the Reserve Bank remains focused on ensuring a stable and strong financial system that would serve as the foundation for our country's economic progress, he added.
