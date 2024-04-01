Pakistani court suspends corruption convictions of Imran Khan and his wife





ISLAMABAD: Imprisoned former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife had their 14-year prison sentences for corruption suspended by a Pakistan high court on Monday (April 1), his party said.

Khan has been embroiled in more than 200 court cases since his ouster in April 2022, in what he said was a campaign to prevent him from coming to power.

Khan, 71, remains imprisoned on two other charges, including treason and illegal marriage, with sentences of up to ten years.

A spokesperson for his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party said the Islamabad High Court had quashed the sentences handed down to the two men by an anti-corruption court for selling state gifts, and that An appeal of their convictions was pending.

The trial court granted “limited access to lawyers but also made the decision hastily without allowing the defense to conclude its arguments,” spokesman Ahmed Janjua said.

Khan was already imprisoned and barred from running for office when he was sentenced to three terms days before Pakistan's February 8 general election.

His wife Bushra Bibi was also convicted of corruption and a marriage the courts said took place too soon after his divorce, in violation of Islamic law.

Analysts said it was an attempt to seal the ouster of the former prime minister and his PTI party from the poll, which was marred by widespread allegations of fraud before and after the vote.

Despite a crackdown on arrests and censorship, candidates loyal to Khan have won more seats than any other party, but have fallen far short of the majority needed to govern.

A coalition of parties with close ties to Pakistan's powerful military took power, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Khan was propelled to power with the backing of the top brass in 2018, but was forced from office by a vote of no confidence four years later after a dramatic row.

As opposition leader, he led a campaign of defiance against the military, making inflammatory claims that it had conspired with the United States to oust him and had plotted an attempt to assassination which had injured him.

Analysts say the military, which directly ruled Pakistan for decades and continues to wield immense power behind the scenes, tried to exclude him from civilian politics in retaliation.

Last week, six senior judges at the Islamabad High Court accused spy agencies, the most powerful of which are run by the military, of coercing them into carrying out cases, including the one relating to Khan.

The government has pledged to investigate complaints by magistrates who say they were intimidated and monitored by intelligence agents.

