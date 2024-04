Emmanuel Macron moves closer to Xi Jinping as EU plans to hammer economy | World | News

In a diplomatic move that challenges the European Union's intentions to tighten the screws on China's economic activities, France has underlined its commitment to maintaining strong ties with Beijing. French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjour clearly expressed his position during his visit to Beijing on Monday, opting for a strategy of economic rebalancing rather than decoupling from China. “It is not desirable to decouple from China,” Sjourn said firmly at a joint press conference with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. The French diplomat's remarks demonstrate France's divergent stance on EU directives aimed at asserting greater control over trade relations with China. Sjourn stressed the need to ensure a “healthy and sustainable” trade environment, a sentiment that echoes European leaders' concerns about current trade deficits with China.

“Rebalancing our economic partnership is a priority, just as it is for our European partners,” Sjourn reiterated, echoing sentiments expressed by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte during his recent visit to Beijing. At the heart of the EU's apprehensions are concerns over the influx of low-cost Chinese electric vehicles that could disrupt European markets and affect job opportunities. The EU has opened an investigation into whether Chinese government subsidies for electric vehicles confer unfair advantages on Chinese exporters. Additionally, European companies operating in China have expressed concerns over recent regulatory changes, citing increased risks associated with investments and operations in the country. Chinese officials have expressed misgivings about the EU's “de-risking” strategy, fearing it could disrupt business confidence and hamper bilateral trade. Wang Yi, Chinese Foreign Minister, expressed hope that the EU measures would not hinder cooperation, emphasizing that China and Europe are partners, not adversaries.

“I think the facts have proven and will continue to prove that China is an opportunity for Europe, rather than a risk,” Wang said, aiming to allay European concerns. Wang Yi also confirmed China's desire to import more “high-quality French products and services” and assured that efforts would be made to address grievances raised by European companies, including concerns over restrictions on data transfer. Despite diplomatic exchanges aimed at preserving economic ties, potential trade tensions remain significant. Notably absent from the discussions were mentions of a Chinese anti-dumping investigation into French brandy imports, as well as the European investigation into electric vehicles, a confluence of events that could escalate into a full-blown trade war if not are not managed effectively. As France seeks to strike a delicate balance between its European commitments and its bilateral interests with China, the stage is set for complex diplomatic maneuvers in the months to come. Chinese leader Xi Jinping's impending visit to France later this spring adds another layer of importance to the evolving dynamic between the two nations.

