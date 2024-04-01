Editor's note: This article was updated on April 1, 2024

T THE OURKEY WAKED UP turned on April 1, a day after the country's main opposition party suffered a spectacular upset in local elections by scoring big victories in the country's biggest cities, overtaking the ruling Justice party and Development ( AND ) party across the country and delivered a scathing reprimand to Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the country's president. Once almost all the ballots were counted, the People's Republican Party ( cogeneration ) had collected 37.7% of the total votes, compared to 35.5% for AND .

This overall figure masks overwhelming victories in major cities. In Istanbul, the most important prize of the elections, in which Turks voted for mayors and city councils, Ekrem Imamoglu, the mayor of the city cogeneration mayor, reached another mandate. The outgoing president obtained 51.1% of the votes, against 39.6% for his candidate. AND his rival, Murat Kurum, former Minister of Urban Affairs.

By midnight, thousands of people had converged on the square in front of Istanbul City Hall, some climbing traffic light poles to get a better view. The man they had come to see, Mr. Imamoglu, stood atop his campaign bus, his voice hoarse from dozens of garbled speeches. What message did the people send to our opponents, to the government and to the president? He asked. Tayyip, resign, part of the crowd chanted in response. Mr. Imamoglu was more conciliatory. There will be no booing, he said. The era of partisanship is over.

Mr. Erdogan's job is safe. But the result in Istanbul was a blow to Turkey's strongman, who is determined to regain control of the city, something he and AND had run for a quarter of a century until Mr. Imamoglus' surprise victory in 2019.

The results elsewhere were even more shocking. Tsunami, an Imamoglu adviser wrote on X, as results began to trickle in from across the country. That wasn't far from the truth. Just ten months after a poor result in parliamentary elections, in which he missed a golden opportunity to oust Mr. Erdogan, the party cogeneration handed over AND the worst defeat in its 22-year history. Once again, the results confounded pollsters. Many expected that cogeneration succeed in cities. But no one expected the party to surpass 30% nationally, let alone achieve its best result in a local or general election since the late 1970s.

In Ankara, the country's capital and second largest city, cogeneration Outgoing mayor Mansur Yavas defeated AND s candidate by nearly 29 percentage points. In Izmir, Türkiye's third city, the cogeneration The man won by 12 points. For the first time in decades, the opposition has also made major inroads into small towns and villages, historically the origins of civil war. AND the main support of s. Turkey's electoral map has been transformed, said Evren Balta, a professor at Ozyegin University.

Addressing his supporters, Mr Erdogan acknowledged that the result marked a turning point, but pledged to bounce back in time for general elections in 2028. We will correct our mistakes, he said.

Mr. Imamoglus's victory could hardly have been different from his victory in 2019, when he beat his AND his opponent by just 20,000 votes, only for Mr Erdogan to pressure Turkish electoral authorities to annul the results and order a new vote. Mr. Imamoglu won again, the second time by a much larger margin. Three years later, a court banned him from politics and sentenced him to more than two years in prison, pending his appeal, for calling the officials who deprived him of his victory idiots. initial. This matter is ongoing.

The re-election of Mr. Imamoglus and the cogeneration This resurgence will certainly reshape national politics. A victory for AND It would have been easier for Mr Erdogan to introduce a new constitution, probably designed to grant him at least another term. The scale of AND The losses suffered in Istanbul and elsewhere mean that its appetite for such changes, which would have to be put to a referendum, may now be diminished, if not disappear altogether. This is no longer allowed, says Berk Esen, an academic at Sabanci University. Mr. Erdogan may have to accelerate his plans to find a successor, as AND chief.

The marked improvement in cogeneration The disappointing result (25.3%) of last year's parliamentary elections is mainly due to the economy. Despite the assurances given by Mr. Erdogan last summer, when he and AND prevailed in the presidential and legislative elections, the economy remains in the doldrums. Even after interest rate increases totaling more than 40 percentage points, annual inflation continued to rise slightly, approaching 70%. Cheap credit and government largesse are exhausted. Mr Erdogan can no longer offer voters the kind of freebies they have become accustomed to in recent years and which have protected them, albeit to some extent, from soaring prices. People are feeling the economic hardship even more than before, says Ms. Balta.

A redesign of the cogeneration His leadership also helped. Last November, the party removed its longtime leader, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who had lost to Mr. Erdogan in the presidential election, and replaced him with Ozgur Ozel, much closer to Mr. Imamoglu. Speculation will now mount that Mr Kilicdaroglus' candidacy will cost the opposition the 2023 elections.

Another factor was the strong performance of New Welfare, a newly formed Islamist party, which diverted votes from voters. AND candidates. The party, which recently split from Mr. Erdogan's governing coalition, won 6 percent of the overall vote and won in two of Turkey's 81 provinces. This suggests AND We can no longer take radical Islamist voters for granted.

Nowhere in the elections have the stakes been higher than in Istanbul. Home to 16 million inhabitants, including migrants from across the country, Istanbul represents nearly 20% of Turkey's population and more than 30% of its economic output. Control of its $16 billion budget and patronage networks helps political parties fund themselves and their friends. The city also makes and breaks careers. It was his victory in the 1994 municipal elections that propelled Mr. Erdogan onto the national scene, then to the head of the party. AND and ultimately to Türkiye's highest office.

Mr Imamoglu's chances of following the same trajectory have now improved considerably. Already the opposition's most recognizable politician, the 52-year-old now has a clear path to running in the 2028 presidential election. Meanwhile, Mr. Erdogan is in a pickle. He might even have to consider early elections or a return to a parliamentary system, Mr. Esen believes. The last thing he wants is for Mr Imamoglu to inherit the executive presidency that Mr Erdogan designed for himself, which puts virtually no checks on his powers. For him, it's a nightmare scenario.