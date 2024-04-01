Trump Media lost $58 million last year, SEC filing shows





This photo illustration shows an image of former President Donald Trump reflected on a phone screen displaying the Truth Social app, in Washington, DC, February 21, 2022.

Stefani Reynolds | AFP | Getty Images

Trump Media's stock price plunged Monday after the social media app company with close ties to former President Donald Trump reported a net loss of $58.2 million on revenue of just $4.1 million in 2023.

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group were trading down more than 25% around 1:08 p.m. ET.

Despite the drop, the company's market capitalization still stood at more than $6.8 billion after its 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission revealed last year's loss.

Much of the net loss appears to come from $39.4 million in interest expenses, according to the filing.

A company spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the new filing.

The filing shows that in 2022, Trump Media had a net profit of $50.5 million and total revenue of only $1.47 million.

The company ended 2023 with just $2.7 million in cash, according to the filing.

Losses suffered last year by Trump Media, owner of the Truth Social app commonly used by the former president, could continue for some time, according to the company.

“TMTG expects to incur operating losses for the foreseeable future,” said the filing, which came a week after the company began trading under the symbol DJT on Nasdaq.

The filing also warns shareholders that Trump's involvement in the company could put it at greater risk than other social media companies.

TMTG also disclosed to regulators that the company had identified “material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting” when preparing its previous financial statements for the first three quarters of 2023.

On Monday, Trump Media said these “identified material weaknesses continue to exist.”

More Donald Trump news

Trump owns 57.3 percent of Trump Media's stock, a stake valued at more than $4 billion, which Forbes reported last week would represent well over half of his total net worth.

He is also expected to receive an additional 36 million shares over the next three years, provided Trump Media shares reach a set of benchmark prices during that time. These targets are all well below the company's stock price as of Monday morning.

Trump Media's stock price soared when its shares began trading Tuesday, several days after the company merged with a special purpose acquisition company, Digital World Acquisition Corp., which had been traded under the symbol DWAC. The newly merged company now operates under Trump's initials, DJT.

Analysts note that the company's high valuation is partly due to stock purchases by Trump's political supporters, who are enthusiastic about owning part of a company so closely associated with the presumptive Republican nominee. the Presidency.

This enthusiasm, however, creates unique risks for the company. The new 8-K filing says Trump Media “may be subject to greater risks than traditional social media platforms due to the concentration of its offerings and the involvement of President Trump.”

“These risks include active discouragement of users, harassment of advertisers or content providers, increased risk of hacking of TMTG's platform, reduced need for Truth Social if First Amendment speech is not removed, criticism of Truth Social for its moderation practices and an increase in shareholder lawsuits.”.

Don't miss these stories from CNBC PRO:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/04/01/trump-media-lost-58-million-last-year-sec-filing-shows.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos