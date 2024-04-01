Politics
The Accidental Message in Liz Truss's Bizarre Easter Lamb Photoshoot
Is there a better metaphor for the disconnected and self-centered nature of British politics than the photo Liz Truss posted on Easter Sunday?
In time, it will become one of those iconic images of politicians whose carefully orchestrated photo ops did them more harm than good. The unfortunate Ed Miliband bacon sandwich incident, Boris Johnson hanging from a faulty zip line, John Selwyn Gummer trying to feed his daughter a beef burger at the height of BSE but, for now, we can settle for a photograph so false, and on so many levels, that it could be the most priceless example of its kind.
There is Ms. Truss for all to see on social media platform Easter!
This photograph raises so many questions that it's hard to know where to start. What the hell was she thinking? What was she trying to achieve? Who thought this was a good idea? Who took the picture? And since when did politicians find it necessary to intrude on our sacred holiday weekend with banal messages of goodwill?
First, there's the lamb. Doesn't this force us all, unconsciously, to mentally evoke the poor animal slaughtered before being served at the table, in the Easter tradition?
Why not, if you have to be seen with a live animal, choose a cuddly Easter bunny? Or, better yet, stick it out with some tulips or daffodils. Apart from anything else, his pose was likely to disconcert every animal lover in Britain and would certainly upset the 3.1 million vegetarian voters.
Then there is the church. Could Ms Truss not find one in her constituency in south-west Norfolk that is not fenced off with security warnings? She chose to be photographed in front of St Marys, Beachamwell, a medieval gem but site of a disastrous fire in February 2022 which ravaged its thatched roof and damaged its stonework.
Didn't she think people would see a metaphorical connection between the ruined church and her dilapidated political career?
I wouldn't mind, but she's using religious imagery on the holiest day of the Christian calendar, without even being a full-fledged believer. In 2022, she told a newspaper: “I share the values of the Christian faith and the Church of England, but I am not a regularly practicing nun. There is therefore a thin layer of hypocrisy which adds to the gross error of judgment.
Just look at the people who responded to his post on X. Hundreds of them, and almost all of them a derogatory comment. Shameless, insensitive, stupid, they said. And they were the most polite. Many referred to the cruel joke that her time in Number 10 was shorter than the shelf life of a lettuce, while one astutely compared her to Leslie Knope, the relentlessly self-deprecating politician. promotional and joyfully altruistic of the television series. Parks and Recreation.
At this point I must remind you that this amusing figure, Liz Truss MP, was Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury of the United Kingdom. Yes, it only lasted 49 days, and she wasn't elected in a general election, but still.
On some level, of course, none of this matters. It's just a stupid image, lost in the ephemera of political life. But here is a high-ranking politician, who still enjoys some support within the ruling party of this country. She will soon publish a book detailing her political philosophy and will no doubt do a series of interviews which will present her as a serious person, harassed by the political elite and misunderstood by the British public.
And when you hear all this, think of the photo of Liz Truss holding a lamb and see someone with such an astonishing lack of self-awareness and so disconnected from reality that she thought this Easter photo shoot would improve her reputation . That's why it's important.
|
Sources
2/ https://inews.co.uk/opinion/columnists/accidental-message-liz-truss-easter-lamb-photo-2985665
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Accidental Message in Liz Truss's Bizarre Easter Lamb Photoshoot
- Bollywood Roundup: Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Nia Sharma and more…
- Wall Street nears highs after latest report showing strong economy
- Novonesis highlights the importance of biotechnology and new efforts to ease EU regulations
- News: Jeffrey Marquis appointed secondary principal of Harare International School, Zimbabwe
- Court suspends Imran Khan's prison sentence after appeal
- French Foreign Minister meets Chinese counterpart before Macron-Xi Jinping meeting
- Primary children will speak at General Conference this weekend
- PCB chief meets cricket team in Kakul amid reported furor over Shaheen's comments – Sports
- Why is fashion obsessed with spelling?
- Google to destroy billions of data records to settle 'Secrets' lawsuit
- Trump Media lost $58 million last year, SEC filing shows