The Accidental Message in Liz Truss's Bizarre Easter Lamb Photoshoot

“Since when did politicians find it necessary to intrude on our sacred holiday weekend with banal messages of goodwill?” (Photo: Liz Truss/X)

Is there a better metaphor for the disconnected and self-centered nature of British politics than the photo Liz Truss posted on Easter Sunday?

In time, it will become one of those iconic images of politicians whose carefully orchestrated photo ops did them more harm than good. The unfortunate Ed Miliband bacon sandwich incident, Boris Johnson hanging from a faulty zip line, John Selwyn Gummer trying to feed his daughter a beef burger at the height of BSE but, for now, we can settle for a photograph so false, and on so many levels, that it could be the most priceless example of its kind.

There is Ms. Truss for all to see on social media platform Easter!

This photograph raises so many questions that it's hard to know where to start. What the hell was she thinking? What was she trying to achieve? Who thought this was a good idea? Who took the picture? And since when did politicians find it necessary to intrude on our sacred holiday weekend with banal messages of goodwill?

First, there's the lamb. Doesn't this force us all, unconsciously, to mentally evoke the poor animal slaughtered before being served at the table, in the Easter tradition?

Why not, if you have to be seen with a live animal, choose a cuddly Easter bunny? Or, better yet, stick it out with some tulips or daffodils. Apart from anything else, his pose was likely to disconcert every animal lover in Britain and would certainly upset the 3.1 million vegetarian voters.

Read next

Then there is the church. Could Ms Truss not find one in her constituency in south-west Norfolk that is not fenced off with security warnings? She chose to be photographed in front of St Marys, Beachamwell, a medieval gem but site of a disastrous fire in February 2022 which ravaged its thatched roof and damaged its stonework.

Didn't she think people would see a metaphorical connection between the ruined church and her dilapidated political career?

I wouldn't mind, but she's using religious imagery on the holiest day of the Christian calendar, without even being a full-fledged believer. In 2022, she told a newspaper: “I share the values ​​of the Christian faith and the Church of England, but I am not a regularly practicing nun. There is therefore a thin layer of hypocrisy which adds to the gross error of judgment.

Just look at the people who responded to his post on X. Hundreds of them, and almost all of them a derogatory comment. Shameless, insensitive, stupid, they said. And they were the most polite. Many referred to the cruel joke that her time in Number 10 was shorter than the shelf life of a lettuce, while one astutely compared her to Leslie Knope, the relentlessly self-deprecating politician. promotional and joyfully altruistic of the television series. Parks and Recreation.

At this point I must remind you that this amusing figure, Liz Truss MP, was Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury of the United Kingdom. Yes, it only lasted 49 days, and she wasn't elected in a general election, but still.

On some level, of course, none of this matters. It's just a stupid image, lost in the ephemera of political life. But here is a high-ranking politician, who still enjoys some support within the ruling party of this country. She will soon publish a book detailing her political philosophy and will no doubt do a series of interviews which will present her as a serious person, harassed by the political elite and misunderstood by the British public.

And when you hear all this, think of the photo of Liz Truss holding a lamb and see someone with such an astonishing lack of self-awareness and so disconnected from reality that she thought this Easter photo shoot would improve her reputation . That's why it's important.