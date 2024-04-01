Donald Trump may fire his legal team in 'desperate' bid to delay trial





Donald Trump could fire his legal team to delay proceedings in his soon-to-be secret trial, a lawyer has suggested.

Joyce Vance, a former U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Alabama, said the Republican wanted to delay the trial, which concerns payments allegedly made to a former adult film star. Writing on her Substack blog, she suggested that Trump could either try to seek Judge Juan Merchan's recusal from the case or fire his lawyers.

The trial will examine whether Trump falsified business records regarding secret payments to former adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep an alleged affair secret before the 2016 election, as a criminal indictment alleges. Prosecutors led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg say the payments were part of a plan to prevent potentially damaging stories about the Republican from becoming public. Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential election, has denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty to all 34 counts against him in the case.

“With just two weeks until the trial, Trump is showing increasing signs of desperation,” Vance wrote on his blog.

Newsweek reached out to a Trump representative by email for comment on this story.

Donald Trump on March 28, 2024 in Massapequa, New York. The former president's secret trial will take place in just two weeks. Donald Trump on March 28, 2024 in Massapequa, New York. The former president's secret trial will take place in just two weeks. Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

“There are also the age-old strategies of the desperate: getting sick or finding a sick or dying family member and firing their lawyers,” she wrote.

“What happens if Trump fires his lawyers? This can be difficult because defendants are entitled to the lawyer of their choice and lawyers are entitled to ample time to prepare. But Trump has plenty of lawyers on his team and the judge needs to be ready for this one. Trump would have to argue that a significant problem developed with his lawyers before the judge agreed to let them out of the case, and it's going to be difficult to do this with all of them. him to move forward with the remaining lawyers, because if Trump does this at the last minute, it will look fabricated. But it's still a matter the judge has to be careful about to avoid problems on appeal, and to date, Judge Merchan has shown himself to be an attentive and meticulous jurist.

On Tuesday, Judge Merchan imposed a silence on Trump after the former president made a series of public comments about Merchan and his daughter, Loren Merchan. Trump attacked Merchan's daughter for her work in Democratic political circles and called for the judge to be recused from the case.

Trump faces three other criminal charges, two for allegedly conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and another for retaining classified documents when he left office and for allegedly obstructing the attempts by law enforcement to recover them. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges in these cases.

