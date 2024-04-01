Politics
China and Indonesia set to deepen ties
President Xi Jinping and Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto agreed on Monday to develop closer ties by deepening cooperation in various fields, including poverty alleviation, as the 72-year-old Indonesian politician arrived in China to his first visit abroad after winning the race for the head of the country. Southeast Asia's largest economy last month.
During their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Xi praised the substantial progress made in the development of bilateral relations over the past decade, saying the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway has become a shining example of high quality cooperation. between the two countries.
“China always views its relations with Indonesia from a strategic point of view and a long-term perspective and is ready to hold a historic relay race with Indonesia,” he said.
Now that bilateral relations have entered a new stage in building a China-Indonesia community with a shared future, Xi said China is willing to deepen comprehensive strategic cooperation with Indonesia to better benefit their countries. peoples and make positive contributions to peace. stability and prosperity in the region and the world.
Xi said the successful results achieved in bilateral relations lie in the two countries adhering to strategic independence, mutual trust and assistance, cooperation for mutual benefit and respect for fairness. and justice.
He called on China and Indonesia, both major developing countries and emerging economies, to cooperate sincerely in the future and make China-Indonesia relations an example of win-win cooperation, a model of common development and a pioneer in the development of the South. -Southern cooperation.
Xi expressed China's willingness to share experiences in state governance with Indonesia, strengthen alignment of development strategies, and continue to deepen maritime cooperation. China will also strengthen cooperation with Indonesia and provide support in poverty reduction and eradication, he added.
Indonesia's president-elect, who currently serves as the country's defense minister, began a three-day visit to China on Sunday. He will be sworn in in October as the next leader of Southeast Asia's most populous country.
Calling China a strong partner of Indonesia, he expressed full support for Indonesia to develop closer relations with China, saying he would continue Indonesian President Joko Widodo's friendly policy towards China, uphold its independence and firmly adhere to the one-China policy.
The new Indonesian government will proactively promote the synergy of the two countries' development strategies, strive for more cooperation results in various fields including trade and economy, and strengthen coordination and cooperation with China in international and regional affairs, he said. .
Muhammad Habib, a researcher at the Department of International Relations at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Indonesia, said the visit will lay a promising foundation for the Indonesia-China partnership under the new Indonesian government.
“Indonesia and China are now at the peak of their bilateral relations, anchored in strong ties between their officials and businesses,” he said, adding that the president-elect wants to preserve the current leaders' relationship with the Chinese president.
“China remains an indispensable partner in many of Indonesia’s strategic projects, including the downstream mining program and energy transition,” he added.
Xu Liping, senior researcher of Southeast Asian studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said the Indonesian president-elect's trip to China will enable nations to reach consensus on medium- and long term over the next five years. 10 years.
“For the new Indonesian government, the priority strategic objective is to increase its economic growth rate from 5% to 7% and realize its vision of “Golden Indonesia 2045”. To achieve this goal, cooperation with China is indispensable,” Xu said. noting that China is now Indonesia's largest trading partner.
According to Xu, the political, economic, cultural and maritime cooperation of the two countries constantly adds momentum to their comprehensive strategic partnership, thereby consolidating the political and social foundation of China-Indonesia friendship.
“As the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway has shown, China's development will bring concrete opportunities to Indonesia,” he said.

