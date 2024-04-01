RBI 90th anniversary ceremony | PM Modi calls for greater economic empowerment, making the rupee more acceptable and accessible globally

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das presented a memento to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a ceremony marking 90 years of the Reserve Bank of India in Mumbai on April 1, 2024. | Photo credit: PTI

On April 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India needs to increase its economic self-reliance over the next 10 years to mitigate the impact of global crises and make the rupee more accessible and acceptable across the world.

The Prime Minister also said that the workload of bureaucrats would increase significantly soon after the formation of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

Prime Minister Modi was addressing the opening ceremony of the 90th anniversary celebrations of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in Mumbai. The RBI started its operations on April 1, 1935.

He highlighted the role of the RBI in the rapid and sustainable growth of the country.

Noting the RBI's success in establishing rules-based discipline and prudent fiscal policies in the banking sector, the Prime Minister sought advance estimates of the needs of various sectors to take proactive measures while ensuring government support banks.

Prime Minister Modi hailed the role of the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) for taking steps to control inflation.

Measures such as active price monitoring and fiscal consolidation have kept inflation at a moderate level even during difficult times of the Covid pandemic, PM Modi said, hailing the role of RBIs in the progress of the 'economy.

No one can stop a country from progressing if its priorities are clear, he said, adding that India is emerging as the engine of global growth with a 15 per cent share in global GDP growth.

Prime Minister Modi said the Indian economy is setting new records at a time when many countries around the world are still trying to recover from the economic shock of the pandemic.

Highlighting the importance of creating a balance between inflation control and growth for any developing country, he expressed confidence that the RBI can become a role model and play a leadership role in the world, supporting the entire of the Global South.

My friends, together we must do another great thing in the next 10 years. We must increase India's economic self-reliance. We must ensure that our economy is least affected by global crises, he said.

He highlighted efforts to make the rupee more accessible and acceptable across the world.

Highlighting the importance of innovation in the 21st century, the Prime Minister asked to be prepared for the proposals that will come in terms of advanced technologies with teams and the identification of personnel for this task.

He asked bankers and regulators to be ready to meet the needs of new and traditional sectors such as space and tourism.

He mentioned the expert opinion that Ayodhya will become the largest center of religious tourism in the world in the coming years.

Prime Minister Modi also highlighted the importance of a strong banking sector to provide the necessary financing for the nation's projects.

He highlighted the changes brought about by technologies such as AI and blockchain and highlighted the importance of cybersecurity in the growing digital banking system.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the importance of coordination of monetary and fiscal policies in the country's GDP and economy.

He recalled the celebration of 80 years of the RBI in 2014 and recalled the challenges and issues such as NPA and stability faced by the country's banking system at that time.

He said that from this, today we have reached a point where the Indian banking system is considered to be a strong and sustainable banking system globally as the almost moribund banking system of that time is now profitable and displays record credit.

He said the gross NPA of banks, which was around 11.25 per cent in 2018, had fallen below 3 per cent in September 2023.

Furthermore, the double balance sheet problem is now a thing of the past and banks have recorded credit growth of 15%.

The RBI played an important role in all these achievements, he added.

The Prime Minister also issued a commemorative coin to mark 90 years of the RBI.

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bains, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadanvis and Ajit Pawar, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary were present on the occasion, along with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.