Trump calls on Israel to end war scares – Conservatives





Two Israeli journalists traveled to Palm Beach, Florida, a little over a week ago, hoping to get from Donald J. Trump a powerful expression of support for their country's war in Gaza.

Instead, one wrote that what they heard from Mr. Trump at Mar-a-Lago shocked us to the core.

Both US presidential candidates, Biden and Trump, are rhetorically turning their backs on Israel, concluded Ariel Kahana, a right-wing settler who is Israel Hayom's chief diplomatic correspondent. The newspaper is owned by billionaire Republican donor Miriam Adelson; Ms. Adelson arranged the interview with Mr. Trump herself, according to a person with direct knowledge of the planning.

What did Mr. Trump say that alarmed Mr. Kahana so much?

He told interviewers that Israel was losing public support for its attack on Gaza, that images of devastation were bad for Israel's global image and that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should soon end his war. Statements that sounded much more like something President Biden might say than were the kind of encouragement Mr. Netanyahu wants from Republicans in Washington.

You must end your war, Mr. Trump said. You have to do it. We must achieve peace. We cannot let this happen.

That statement apparently troubled Mr. Kahana even more than Mr. Biden's warnings to Israel. Mr Biden called for a six-week ceasefire in exchange for the release of Israeli hostages by Hamas. In the interview excerpts published by Israel Hayom, Mr. Trump did not qualify his call for Israel to end the war by insisting on the release of the hostages.

Trump effectively bypassed Biden from the left, when he expressed his desire to stop this war and return to being the great country you once were, Mr. Kahana wrote. There is no way to embellish, downplay or gloss over this problematic message.

Trump aides insisted this was a misinterpretation. A campaign spokeswoman, Karoline Leavitt, said Mr. Trump fully supports Israel's right to defend itself and eliminate the threat of terrorism, but that Israel's interests would be better served by accomplishing that mission so quickly, as decisively and humanely as possible so that the region can return to peace and stability.

But there is no getting around the divide between Mr. Trump and congressional Republicans, who appear to be competing over who can most vocally demonstrate support for Mr. Netanyahu's government. They are traveling to Israel to meet with Mr. Netanyahu, planning to invite him to address Congress and generally urging Israel to do whatever it takes, for as long as it takes, to wipe out Hamas.

In contrast, Mr. Trump's covering comments about Israel Hayom are just the latest in a long line of public statements he has made to undermine Mr. Netanyahu, whom he has consistently not forgiven for congratulating Mr. Biden as the winner of the 2020 election.

In 2021, Mr. Trump told Axios journalist Barak Ravid that he concluded that Mr. Netanyahu never wanted peace with the Palestinians.

Mr. Trump's first reaction to the Hamas terrorist attack on October 7 was to criticize Mr. Netanyahu and the Israeli intelligence services. His advisers privately pleaded with him to clean up his comments, and he quickly turned to standard lines of support for Israel's right to defend itself.

The ambiguity of Mr. Trump's speech on the war between Israel and Hamas allowed different audiences to hear what they wanted in his public statements. He said nothing substantive about what he would do differently than Mr. Biden on Israel policy if he were president, and his team again declined to go into detail when questioned by the New York Times.

Faced with this void, right-wing supporters of Israel and Israelis like Mr. Kahana analyze Mr. Trump's every statement, worried that in a second term he will not be as reliable an ally as he was during his first term, when he gave Mr. Netanyahu almost everything he wanted, including moving the American embassy to Jerusalem and recognizing Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

Those who support Trump and deeply support Israel's efforts to win the war against Hamas must come to terms with the fact that at a crucial time when the administration appears to be making contradictory statements and creating a sense of instability in U.S.-Israel relations, Trump exacerbated that instability as the putative candidate of the other party, said John Podhoretz, editor of Commentary magazine and a former speechwriter for Ronald Reagan.

The only difference between Trump and Biden and I say this as someone who is not a Biden supporter is that Biden has put his money where his mouth is. He is sending weapons, Mr. Podhoretz added. So this would seem to suggest that, operationally, the problem with Biden is one of rhetoric, not policy. And Trump is all rhetoric, and he's not putting forward any policies that should do anyone any good.

Mr. Trump's former ambassador to Israel, David M. Friedman, insisted in an interview that people had misinterpreted Mr. Trump's statements.

While saying he respected Mr. Kahana, Mr. Friedman suggested that the journalist had overinterpreted Mr. Trump's remarks: I understand the fear of Republican isolationism, because there is a vein within the Republican Party that goes in that direction, but I didn't. listen to him say what he said. I heard him say: Finish the job, which means defeat Hamas, defeat them decisively, defeat them as quickly as possible. And then continue.

Some former advisers to Mr. Trump have filled Trump's political void with their own ideas for resolving the conflict. His son-in-law Jared Kushner, who has made foreign deals using relationships he built during the Trump administration, told a Harvard University forum in February that ownership of the front Gaza sea could be very valuable and Palestinians would have to be moved and transported to another country. area of ​​the Negev Desert in southern Israel that would be bulldozed to accommodate them.

Mr. Friedman went much further than Mr. Kushner, who only seemed to be thinking. Mr. Friedman developed a proposal under which Israel would claim full sovereignty over the West Bank, effectively ending the possibility of a two-state solution once and for all. West Bank Palestinians who have lived under Israeli military occupation since 1967 will not obtain Israeli citizenship under the plan, Friedman confirmed in the interview.

It is far from clear whether Mr. Trump would support the proposal, although he told Israeli interviewers that he planned to meet with Mr. Friedman to hear his ideas. Mr. Friedman said he had not yet discussed his plan with Mr. Trump.

Unlike Mr. Friedman, Mr. Trump has long clung to the possibility of a grand deal between Israel and the Palestinians, insisting that only he can broker the deal of the century. Yet while in office, Mr. Trump acted so lopsidedly in favor of Israel that a two-state solution acceptable to the Palestinians was never realistic.

John R. Bolton, Mr. Trump's former national security adviser who became an outspoken critic, said Mr. Trump's interview with Israel Hayom proves what I have been trying to explain to people: that support Trump's move to Israel in the first term is not guaranteed for the second term, because Trump's positions are established based on what is good for Donald Trump, not a coherent theory of national security.

What he said in this most recent interview was ambiguous to some extent, but it seemed to me to be almost negative about Israel's conduct of the war, Mr. Bolton said in an interview. And I think there's more there than meets the eye.

What matters more than anything else to Trump is how you look in the press. So forget about justice, he added. It just looks bad.

According to Mr. Bolton, when his former boss warns Mr. Netanyahu that his image is deteriorating, he is not worried about Israel's image. He worries about his if he has to defend it.

Jonathan Weisman contributed reporting.

