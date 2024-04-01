After Congress, PM Modi now targets DMK over Katchatheevu issue: They don't care about anyone else | News from India





In his last tweet on the Katchatheevu IslandPrime Minister Narendra Modi took aim at the DMK, saying the Congress and the party led by MP Stalin were “family units” that don't care about anyone else.

Prime Minister Modi cited a new report from the Times of India, based on a response to an RTI allegedly filed by Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai, which states that M Karunanidhi, the then CM and DMK chief, was taken into confidence by the Prime Minister of the time, Indira Gandhi, when the island was ceded to Sri Lanka in 1974.

“Rhetoric aside, DMK has done NOTHING to safeguard the interests of Tamil Nadus. New details emerging on #Katchatheevu have totally UNMASKED DMK's double standards. The Congress and the DMK are family units. They only care about their own sons and daughters growing up. They don't care about anyone else. Their insensitivity at Katchatheevu has particularly harmed the interests of our poor fishermen,” PM Modi said. The Congress has accused Prime Minister Modi of taking up the issue now in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Stalin responds Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MP Stalin also questioned the BJP's 'sudden love' for fishermen ahead of the elections and asked the Prime Minister about issues like relief schemes for floods of Rs 37,000 crore demanded by the state. He asked three questions to the Prime Minister with the Tamil hashtag “bathil sollunga Modi”. “The people of Tamil Nadu want to ask just three questions of those who, after being in a Kumbakarna slumber for 10 years, are showing a sudden love for fishermen in view of the elections. Why is the Union government only refunding 29 paison of Re 1 paid by TN as tax,” he asked. “Why was not a single penny given to Tamil Nadu for flood relief when the state faced two natural disasters (Chennai and Thoothukudi floods in December 2023),” Stalin said. “In ten years of BJP government, has any special program been implemented in Tamil Nadu? » he wrote on » Speaking on the issue, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar told a press conference on Monday that the decades-old territorial and fishing rights dispute around Katchatheevu Island had not been resolved. suddenly surfaced and had often been debated in Parliament. Jaishankar holds Congress and DMK accountable Jaishankar hit out at Congress saying. “Two parties, the Congress and the DMK, have approached this issue as if they were not responsible for it. As if the situation should be resolved by the current central government, there is no story about it, it just happened.” “The Katchatheevu problem did not appear suddenly. This is a topical issue and has been debated often in Parliament,” he said. The foreign minister said it was a frequent correspondence between the Center and Tamil Nadu and he had responded 21 times to the TN chief minister. “In 1974, India and Sri Lanka entered into an agreement in which they drew a maritime boundary, and by drawing the maritime boundary, Katchatheevu was placed on the Sri Lankan side of the border…,” Jaishankar explained. This happened when Jaishankar was foreign minister: Chidambaram Following Jaishankar's statement, Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram visited X to question the foreign minister about his “tirade” against the Congress and the DMK. It is true that fishermen have been detained over the past 50 years. Similarly, India has arrested many SL fishermen All governments negotiated with Sri Lanka and freed our fishermen This happened when Mr. Jaishankar was a Foreign Service Officer and when he was a Foreign Office official. P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 1, 2024 “It is true that fishermen have been detained over the past 50 years. Similarly, India has arrested many SL fishermen,” he wrote. “Each government negotiated with Sri Lanka and released our fishermen. This happened when Mr. Jaishankar was a foreign service officer, when he was foreign minister and when he is foreign minister. What has changed for Mr. Jaishankar to launch a tirade against the Congress and the DMK? Chidambaram questioned.

“Weren't fishermen detained in Sri Lanka when Mr. Vajpayee was Prime Minister and the BJP was in power and in alliance with different political parties in TN? Were fishermen not detained in Sri Lanka when Mr. Modi was in power since 2014? ” he added. Katchatheevu Island is a 285-acre territory located within the maritime boundary of Sri Lanka, 33 km off the coast of Tamil Nadu. AsThe Indian ExpressEarlier reported, PM Modi had claimed that the documents that Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai received through his RTI application revealed India's fluctuating stance on the island's sovereignty, which ultimately led to its transfer to Sri Lanka in 1974, when Indira Gandhi was Prime Minister. React to the first Times of India report, Modi said in a social media post: Revealing and surprising! New facts reveal how Congress mercilessly betrayed Katchatheevu. This angered all Indians and reaffirmed in people's minds that we can never trust the Congress! »

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/katchatheevu-island-issue-jaishankar-congress-9244285/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos