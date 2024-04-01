Join Fox News to access this content Plus special access to selected articles and other premium content with your account – for free. Please enter a valid email address.

Scotland's controversial new hate speech law came into force on Monday despite strong backlash from critics.

“Scotland continues to undermine the right of its citizens to express themselves freely. This bill will force the police to investigate those who incriminate someone online,” said Thomas Corbett-Dillon, former Prime Minister. Minister Boris Johnson, to Fox News Digital. “In a country ravaged by knife crime and with one of the lowest life expectancies in Europe, you would think the Scottish Government would have more important things to focus on, but no, they are desperate to pandering to an extremely small group of men in dresses who feel offended when they aren't called women.

The comments come as Scotland officially announced that its hate crime law aimed at providing “greater protection for victims and communities” came into force on Monday, creating new criminal offenses for those who use a “threatening or abusive” behavior intended to “stir up hatred based on bias against characteristics such as age, disability, religion, sexual orientation, transgender identity and variations in sex characteristics “, according to a press release from the Scottish Government.

The new law warns that people can be prosecuted for sharing offensive rhetoric across multiple media platforms, which includes “displaying, publishing or distributing the material, for example on a billboard; on the Internet via websites, blogs, podcasts, social networks, etc., either directly, or by transmitting or repeating material from a third party, via printed media such as magazine publications or leaflets , etc. Give, send, show or read the material to another person, for example via online streaming, email, viewing a video, public performance of a play, etc.

People found guilty of breaking the new laws could face fines and even prison time of up to seven years, with supporters saying the legislation would send “a loud and clear message to victims, perpetrators, communities and society at large that bias-motivated offenses will be treated seriously and will not be tolerated.

But the legislation has also been widely criticized, with renowned author JK Rowling calling it “ridiculous” in social media posts last month.

“If you really imagine that I would delete posts calling a man a man, so as not to be prosecuted under this ridiculous law, stay tuned to the mother of all April Fools jokes,” a Rowling, a frequent critic of transgender ideology, said on X.

Corbett-Dillon pointed to Rowling, noting that the Harry Potter author could be one of the people targeted by the new legislation.

“This law could lead to the arrest of famous Harry Potter author JK Rowling because she refuses to call out trans people online. This new law does nothing to protect women or prevent men from participating in women's sports competitions, or men from entering women's restrooms,” Corbet-Dillon said. “Trans people have become a protected community in Scotland, but women remain unprotected.”

The Scottish Government has defended the law, with Victims and Community Safety Minister Siobhian Brown saying the country is “building safer communities that live free from hate and prejudice”.

“We know that the impact on victims of physical, verbal or online attacks can be traumatic and life-changing. This legislation is a critical part of our broader approach to combating this harm,” Brown said in the communicated.

Brown also argued that protections for free speech were built into the legislation, noting that the new offenses would have a “higher criminality threshold” than the old laws in place since 1986.

But critics still question these protections, with Law Faculty President Tony Lenehan of the Criminal Bar Association fearing the law would target journalists, comedians, debaters and playwrights, in comments to the BBC last month.

These claims were rebuffed by the Scottish National Police, who denied the agency would “proactively target actors, comedians or any other person or group”.

Nonetheless, Corbet-Dillon argued that the Scottish government should instead focus its attention on protecting free speech.

“The trans community continues to destroy women’s rights in its desperate quest to affirm its gender illusions,” Corbet-Dillon said. “Both Scotland and England must urgently enshrine freedom of expression in their laws.”