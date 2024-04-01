RBI 90th anniversary ceremony: PM Modi applauds RBI, says Indian banking transformation a global case study – Banking & Finance News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, addressing an event commemorating the 90th anniversary of the Reserve Bank of India, congratulated the central bank for achieving its goals and objectives. Stating that the RBI is known worldwide for its professionalism and commitment, he said the country's GDP depends on coordination between monetary and fiscal policies. The prime minister said the central bank had managed to stabilize G-sec yields despite monetary tightening and had also managed to anchor inflationary expectations. The Prime Minister said that this decade was essential to achieve Viksit Bharat. Further, Prime Minister Modi said that thanks to the efforts of the RBI, the Indian banking sector today is known worldwide for its strong and sustainable growth and its transformation is a case study. Transformation of the banking sector could be possible only because the government has taken clear policy, intention and decisions, he said while stating that the government has injected capital of Rs 3.5 lakh crore into PSU banks for their revival. He said Indian banks are now profitable and credit growth is at record levels. The gross NPA of banks fell from 11.25 percent in 2018 to less than 3 percent in September 2023. The Prime Minister declared the resolution of the “double bottom line” problem and a substantial increase in credit growth, attributing credit to the RBI for its important role in these achievements. He further said that the transformation of the banking sector over the last 10 years is also evidenced by the fact that today, UPI has become a globally recognized platform with over 1,200 million monthly transactions. Over the next ten years, the central bank must prioritize the advancement of digital transactions and financial inclusion, he said. He went on to say that a developing economy must balance growth and inflation management. Whatever developments have happened in the last 10 years, this is just a trailer, there is a lot to do and we must collectively move the country forward, he said, while asserting that t is crucial for India to have a clear strategy. for growth in the next 10 years. The Reserve Bank of India is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year. RBI was founded in 1935 and is regulated by the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, as well as the recommendations of the Hilton Young Commission.

