Local elections show Turkish voters unhappy with Erdogan, experts say

Turkey's opposition made huge gains in local elections, surpassing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling party and adding to municipalities won five years ago. Many wondered Monday if it was a turning point for the country emerging from economic woes.

The main opposition, the center-left Republican People's Party, or CHP, held on to Istanbul and the capital, Ankara, by wide margins, but also scored victories in conservative provinces like Adiyaman in the south.

The party won 35 of Turkey's 81 provinces, including the country's five most populous cities, while Erdogan's Islamic-oriented Justice and Development Party, or AKP, won 24.

Importantly, the CHP won 37.7% of the vote nationally and almost all ballots were counted. The AKP obtained 35.5%.

The surprise results came just ten months after the opposition found itself divided and demoralized following its defeat in last year's presidential and legislative elections.

This is a major turning point, believes Seda Demiralp, professor of political science at Isik University in Istanbul.

The CHP is no longer the opposition party in local government. … [Erdogan] is keenly aware that, across Turkey, voters have sent a clear message, even in conservative cities. It's incredible, it's a huge deal. It's not just about local government, but also about voters saying they are dissatisfied with the AKP party government.

Turnout was around 78%, according to the state-run Anadolu agency, compared to 87% last year. The results suggest that it was mainly AKP supporters who did not vote, Demiralp said.

Ozgur Unluhisarcikli, director of the German Marshall Fund in Ankara, called the results unprecedented during Erdogan's two decades in power.

We've never seen him lose like this, he said. The CHP now leads the AKP in the polls for the first time. This was a landslide victory for the CHP as, for the first time, it received more votes than the AKP.

In southeastern Turkey, the pro-Kurdish Equality and Democracy Party captured 10 provinces while the Erdogan-allied Nationalist Movement Party, or MHP, won eight spread across the country.

The New Social Party, or YRP, which largely competed with the AKP for the support of conservative voters, captured two provinces. It is the third party in terms of votes nationally, with 6.2%.

The IYI Party and the Great Unity Party won the remaining two provinces.

After last year's discouraging defeat, some expected poor results from the opposition in Sunday's elections.

However, a change in leadership within the CHP, from Kemal Kilicdaroglu, 75, to Ozgur Ozel, 49, appears to have revitalized the party and paved the way for incumbent CHP mayors and other candidates to achieve victories conclusive.

Analysts have compared strong candidates fielded by the opposition, such as Ekrem Imamoglu in Istanbul and Mansur Yavas in Ankara, to those of the AKP, largely overshadowed by Erdogan during the campaign.

Imamoglu won by a margin of over 11 points while Yavas secured a gap of almost 29 points over his AKP rival. These results are expected to strengthen Imamoglus' position as a potential challenger for the presidency in 2028.

Leadership is becoming more important than parties and ideologies, Demiralp said. Especially in a country like Turkey, where institutions are weak, people connect to leaders rather than parties and other institutions.

Istanbul residents going about their business Monday morning had mixed opinions about the election results.

We woke up to a good day. I believe [the results] will be beneficial for our country, said opposition supporter Ayse Poplata.

Hicabi Pekdemir, 54, explains why he voted against the AKP because his rent has increased sixfold in the last two years: Turkey has woken up. I live alone and have two children. How to make ends meet?

Meanwhile, Fatma Hanedar, 40, said she was devastated and very upset by the outcome. There should not have been such ingratitude, she said, citing Turkey's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and reconstruction efforts after last year's earthquake in the south of Turkey as a success of the government.

Husametin Ezer, 52, an AKP supporter, also criticized ungrateful voters. Thank God our president is still in charge, he added.

Sunday's elections took place amid a cost of living crisis, with voters facing annual inflation that reached 67% in February. Meanwhile, Erdogan has allowed borrowing costs to rise by up to 50% to try to combat soaring prices.

Commentators said that although the economic crisis hardly affected Erdogan's popularity in national polls last year, AKP voters felt more inclined to express their discontent when his name was not mentioned. was not on the ballot.

High inflation, hubris, mediocre candidates, a poor election campaign and being outflanked by its former ally, the New Welfare Party, were the main factors in the AKP's defeat, according to Wolfango Piccoli, co-chairman of the New York-based consulting firm Teneo. said.

Andrew Wilks writes for the Associated Press.