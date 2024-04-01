



New Delhi, April 1: The Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, at its headquarters in New York, will organize an event on Tuesday to commemorate India's significant contribution towards achieving Zero Hunger, in line with to Sustainable Development Goal No. 2. The Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations officially refers to the Indian delegation to the United Nations. The occasion will have a message shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Several distinguished guests are expected. There will be the keynote address by Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj and keynote speeches by Noble Laureate Kailash Satyarthi. NR Narayana Murthy, Founder and Chairman Emeritus, Infosys, and Madhu Pandita Dasa, Chairman, Akshaya Patra Foundation will also be present. The event, titled Achievements in Food Security: India's Progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals, deliberates on the initiatives undertaken by the Government of India and the Akshaya Patra Foundation to achieve this goal. It also recognizes Akshaya Patra's dedication and determination to fight hunger in India and abroad over the past 23 years. The event will also celebrate the remarkable milestone of serving four billion meals by Akshaya Patra Foundation. The Akshaya Patra Foundation was established in 2000. Taking the ISKCON temple tradition of feeding the hungry (anyone who comes to the temple) a step further, it all started by feeding 1,500 children from five schools in Bangalore. This initiative has become the largest (non-profit) midday meal program in the world, serving healthy food to over two million children from 24,082 schools across 16 states and two Union Territories in India . Speaking to IANS, Naveena Neerada Dasa, Executive Director, Strategy and International Relations, ISKCON, Bangalore and Akshaya Patra Foundation, said she intends to bring countries and entities together to join this cause. “This is not a think tank, we are a 'do-tank,'” he said. He recommends setting up centralized kitchens to meet the goal of a holistic and functional kitchen even in times of crisis and disaster, and cited the example of their services during the Covid-19 pandemic when they increased their capacity to 110 percent and continued to feed. hunger. The event will begin at 8:30 p.m. IST (11:00 a.m. EST).

